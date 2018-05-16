FTSE opens a touch higher as good earnings outweigh North Korea concerns

The FTSE 100 barely scraped a higher opening to start the day up 0.1% at 7,727.91as positive earnings from Burberry and acquisition talks from Paddy Power balanced out the negative effect of Asian markets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 16, 2018 5:04 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 barely scraped a higher opening to start the day up 0.1% at 7,727.91as positive earnings from Burberry and acquisition talks from Paddy Power balanced out the negative effect of Asian markets.

Key Asian indices were hit after North Korea made an angry statement threatening to withdraw from a historic summit with President Donald Trump if the US insisted that the country gave up its nuclear weapons. 

The summit is due to take place on 12 June and uncertainty over its occurrence cast a cloud over the Asian markets. The Nikkei closed 0.44% lower at 22,717.23 while Shanghai fell 0.71% to 3,169.57.

US markets also traded lower overnight after bond yields rose and Home Depot reported weak sales in the first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% and the S&P 500 declined 0.7%.

Shares in bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair rose 1.22% to 7,832.50 as the company confirmed that it has started discussions to potentially merge its US operations with US-based fantasy sports site FanDuel. 

The new combined operations would target the US sports betting market. The timing will benefit from a US Supreme Court decision this week abolishing a federal law banning legalised sports gambling in New Jersey.

British luxury goods brand Burberry saw shares rise 2.08% after its earnings came in above analysts’ forecasts. The company, now headed by former Givenchy rising star Riccardo Tisci, said full year adjusted profit rose 2% to £467 million. 

Group revenue slipped 1% to £2.73 billion in what the company called a year of transition. Burberry maintained its guidance for both 2019 and 2020 and started a £150 million share buyback.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Forex Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.