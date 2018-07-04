FTSE In The Red As Trade Tensions Simmer

With US markets closed for Independence day, the FTSE struggled for inspiration. The UK index looked lacklustre throughout the session, languishing around 0.3% lower. A slightly stronger pound and persistent trade concerns weighing on sentiment has prevented the FTSE from making any meaningful move higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 4, 2018 12:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

With US markets closed for Independence day, the FTSE struggled for inspiration. The UK index looked lacklustre throughout the session, languishing around 0.3% lower. A slightly stronger pound and persistent trade concerns weighing on sentiment has prevented the FTSE from making any meaningful move higher.

The pound moved northwards versus the dollar after a hattrick of positive prints for pmi data. After manufacturing and construction pmi’s surprised to the upside earlier in the week, today was the turn of the service sector. 

Activity in the UK’s dominant service sector grew more than expected in June, hitting 55.1 versus forecasts of 54. This is the strongest level of growth experienced in the sector since October 2017 and supports the BoE theory that the UK economy is expected to pick up in the second quarter, after a sluggish start to the year. 

Given that services account for around 80% of economic activity, economic growth in the second quarter in the region of 0.4% could be highly likely.

BoE to hike rates?

The hattrick of strong readings, in addition to the improved Q1 GDP reading last week, has boosted optimism that the central bank could be persuaded to raise rates when they meet later this month. As a result, the pound moved higher. 

However, with Theresa May and her Brexit cabinet meeting at the Chequers this weekend in an attempt to come to an agreement over the EU- UK post Brexit relationship, Brexit issues are still front and central for pound traders, which means any pound gains could be limited.

Sainsbury jumps 3.1%

Sainsbury surged to the top of the FTSE gainers board after investors shrugged off slowing sales growth, focusing instead on developments of the merger with Asda. Like for like sales rose by 0.2%, less than the 0.9% of the previous quarter. 

Today’s weaker sales figures highlight Sainsbury’s need to go ahead with the Asda merger and with the financing package now agreed investors are starting to get excited.

Looking ahead

With the US markets closed, investors are starting to focus their attention on tomorrow’s economic calendar with FOMC minutes under the spotlight. Broadly speaking, we are expecting to see upbeat discussions over the health of the US economy. 

However, the markets could get spooked by discussions by the Fed covering the impact of any potential trade war, just a day before the trade tariffs are set to begin.

Related tags: Sterling Dollar UK 100 USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
Yesterday 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
Yesterday 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
Yesterday 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:46 AM
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
June 27, 2024 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.