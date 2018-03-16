FTSE higher on the day lower on the week

After spending much of the morning hugging the flatline, the FTSE finally took off shortly after Wall Street opened. EasyJet flew in to the top spot on the leader board, whilst banks were the best performing sector. On the downside Berkeley Group was heavily out of favour after announcing it won’t be increasing production further, whilst remaining cautious about future investment given the slowdown in the property market.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 16, 2018 12:28 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After spending much of the morning hugging the flatline, the FTSE finally took off shortly after Wall Street opened. EasyJet flew in to the top spot on the leader board, whilst banks were the best performing sector. 

On the downside Berkeley Group was heavily out of favour after announcing it won’t be increasing production further, whilst remaining cautious about future investment given the slowdown in the property market. 

The FTSE was heading towards the close 0.5% higher, however this will be a case of too little too late as the index remains on track for it’s a weekly loss of around 0.6%.

EZ inflation ticks lower

European stocks are charging higher, pulled along by a positive start in the US, whilst supported by knowledge of monetary policy tightening still being a distant future thought, given the falling level of inflation. CPI printed as expected falling to 1.2% year on year in February, down from 1.3% the previous month. The euro, dived lower on the reading.

White House revolving door continues to spin

Politics and the revolving door at the White House has left Wall Street wary after a week of heavy volatility. The Dow is trading just 85 points higher, whilst the S&P is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq is seen dipping into negative territory.  

Despite all the action this week, the revolving door shows no signs of slowing down yet, with rumours circulating that Trump will release national security advisor Lieutenant General HR McMaster. This comes just days after Rex Tillerson was removed and a week after Gary Cohn decided to step down. 

In response the dollar weakened in early trade reflecting the fact that chaos is alive and well in the Trump administration.

Dollar rallies as US consumer sentiment hits 14 year high

Dollar weakness was short-lived as the focus switched to data. Data from the US was once again mixed, although the strength in the dollar suggests that traders were focusing on the upbeat consumer sentiment, at its best level since 2004, rather than the weak housing starts.

Housing starts fell dramatically to -7%, down from 9.7% increase in January and well shy of the -2.7% forecast. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan confidence unexpectedly climbed in March, hitting 102, significantly above the 99.3 forecast and the 99.7 from the previous month.

This week the focus has been firmly in Washington, however the consumer sentiment figures are helping reposition the market’s attention back to economic data ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD slides on US data

EUR/USD in on track for its third straight day of losses, as it dived through $1.2270 and its 50 day simple moving average on strong US consumer confidence data. The pair is trading at its lowest level since early March. 

A meaningful break below here could see $1.22 lined up as the next target. On the upside a move back above $1.23 could see the pair make an attempt to break resistance at $1.2360.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
Today 04:30 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Stalls Inside of $2900, $3k Looms Large
Today 04:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted as trade worries ease & ahead of Amazon earnings
Today 02:01 PM
NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
Today 01:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
Today 01:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.