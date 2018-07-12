FTSE higher on earnings and absence of trade news

Although the increasingly hostile trade relations between China and the US still form the backdrop for some of the equity trading this morning, for the moment the absence of news on this front is granting the market a brief chance to recover. European stock markets are moving gingerly higher this morning with the FTSE and the CAC both trading up 0.2% and the DAX up 0.4%. Strong earnings including from the likes of car maker Peugeot are helping the indices move higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2018 5:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Although the increasingly hostile trade relations between China and the US still form the backdrop for some of the equity trading this morning, for the moment the absence of news on this front is granting the market a brief chance to recover. 

European stock markets are moving gingerly higher this morning with the FTSE and the CAC both trading up 0.2% and the DAX up 0.4%. Strong earnings including from the likes of car maker Peugeot are helping the indices move higher.

Peugeot sales up 38%

Maybe it is too early to draw a conclusion about the health of European car demand but if Peugeot’s sales are anything to go by the European car industry has done exceptionally well in the last six months. The French car maker’s sales in Europe increased by more than 60% during that period - helped by the acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall vehicles last year. 

With Opel cars being mostly sold in Germany and Vauxhall in the UK the numbers are a good indicators not only of strong car demand in Germany, France and the UK but are also generally a good gauge of consumers’ capacity to spend.

Oil prices turn

Oil prices have also performed a U-turn this morning after a tariff war-induced plunge Wednesday exacerbated by Libya’s plans to restart oil exports. 

Libya is in the process of reopening four of its export terminals which will end a standoff that had shut down most of the country’s oil output. Brent crude is trading up 1.3% following a nearly 7% decline the day before while the move in the WTI has been less pronounced, up 0.3% following a 5% decline.

Sky top of the FTSE gainers leader board after Comcast bid

The world’s largest entertainment group Comcast has gone head-to-head with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox in a battle to acquire TV group Sky. 

Less than a day after Fox raised its Sky bid to £14 a share Comcast submitted a $34 billion bid for the group offering £14.75 per share. Sky shares were trading up nearly 2% this morning at 15.24.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 Oil

Latest market news

View more
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.