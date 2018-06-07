FTSE Flat Even as Oil surges on Venezuela Supply Crisis

The FTSE is trading marginally higher as it moves towards the close, after recovering from an LSE glitch and a brief dip into the red. Oil stocks, financials and home builders are showing the most promise on the index which is also being aided by a weaker pound and a stronger start for the broader US markets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 7, 2018 12:08 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is trading marginally higher as it moves towards the close, after recovering from an LSE glitch and a brief dip into the red. Oil stocks, financials and home builders are showing the most promise on the index which is also being aided by a weaker pound and a stronger start for the broader US markets.

Oil rallied hard across the session, jumping 1.5% and recouping losses from the previous session. Buyers came flooding back into the oil market as concerns over supply issues in Venezuela overshadow fears that OPEC could be on the verge of easing oil production cuts. 

With 2 weeks remaining until the OPEC meeting in Vienna, we are expecting an increase in volatility as investors weigh up the probability of an increase in production against the increasing supply problems in Venezuela and Iran. Oil stocks such as BP and Shell traced the price of oil higher.

House builders lifted as house prices rise

House builders were also performing well on Thursday following some encouraging data from Halifax that showed the UK housing market picked up more quickly than anticipated. The Halifax house price index showed house prices rose 1.5% in May, up from a 3.1% decline in April and an improvement on the 1% expected. 

The housing sector has been the star performer in the construction industry for some time as investments in larger commercial projects dry up. Therefore, investors were particularly pleased to see the rebound from April’s disappointing figure as house building returns to its position propping up the construction sector of the economy. 

A positive start on Wall Street shows that investors remain resilient in the face of trade tensions, preferring to focus on encouraging fundamentals such as solid economic growth and strong corporate updates, in addition to a broadly accommodative Fed.

Brexit weighs on the pound

Much of the focus in today’s session has been on the forex markets. The pound was struggling to keep its head above $1.34 as a quiet economic calendar meant traders focused intently on negative Brexit headlines. 

Prime Minister Theresa May agreeing to put planned end to the “backstop” of remaining in the customs union until 2021 unnerved investors. 

Whilst the backstop had been a potential unlimited soft Brexit option, hard-line Brexiteers have pressurised May towards a more definite alternative, a deadline giving way to a possible hard Brexit, which is less favourable for the pound.

Euro rally continues

The euro extended its rally from the previous session, hitting a 3-week high as investors move to price in at 90% an interest rate rise by the ECB in July next year. 

Confirmation by ECB officials that talks will begin on how to end the QE programme, in addition to an upbeat outlook on the eurozone economy plus the easing of political turmoil in Italy has lifted the euro by 1.4% so far this week.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.