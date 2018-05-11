FTSE Extends Gains Boosted By Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

The FTSE was looking tired in early trade on Friday; pausing for breath after hitting its highest level in 3 months in the previous session. The index traded around the flat line most of the morning, finally lifting int the afternoon supported by M&A activity and a stronger start on Wall Street.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 11, 2018 12:47 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE was looking tired in early trade on Friday; pausing for breath after hitting its highest level in 3 months in the previous session. The index traded around the flat line most of the morning, finally lifting int the afternoon supported by M&A activity and a stronger start on Wall Street.

ZPG jumps 30% on takeover deal

US private equity group Silver Lake has agreed to buy London listed ZPG, owner of property website Zoopla and Prime location in a deal worth £2.2 billion as Silver Lakes offers 490p per share a 30% premium to its closing price on Thursday. 

Given Silver Lakes expertise in technology investing the tie up makes perfect sense to drive the business forward, something that was recognised by investors sending shares in ZPG higher. 

The deal, which is expected to complete later in the year is just the latest in a flurry of M&A activity which has been exciting investors over the past few weeks, boosting sentiment and helping the FTSE reach levels not seen since February.

Pound traders look to earnings data next week

The pullback in the pound has also been offering support to the FTSE over the past month. This was amplified on Thursday following the BoE rate decision and quarterly inflation report, which saw the pound dip below $1.35 on a weaker outlook for inflation. 

Today GBP/USD was in recovery mode, although this is more to do with dollar weakness rather than any particular pound strength. Pound traders will now need to wait until Tuesday for high impacting data, with the release of average earnings.

Dollar rally runs out of steam

The dollar was showing signs of fatigue, as the tremendous rally which started in the middle of last month appears to be running out of steam. 

After slightly drab inflation figures in the previous session, which have dampened optimism of a more aggressive Fed, the dollar is now trading at 92.46 versus a basket of currencies.

Whilst this is by no means the dollar falling off a cliff, it is still a sizeable pull back from Wednesday’s peak of 93.41. With no more data due now until next week, and even next week’s US calendar doesn’t look too challenging for dollar bears.

Dow on track for 7th straight win

US stocks have gapped higher on the open, putting the Dow on track for its 7th straight gain, the longest winning run since late last year. 

Tech stocks, which outperformed in the previous session were trading marginally weaker on the open, weighing on the Nasdaq.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Forex Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.