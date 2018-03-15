FTSE closes higher as Wall Street snaps losing streak

After a strong start, the FTSE drifted lower for most of the morning, briefly dipping into negative territory before strong gains on Wall Street lifted the UK index back towards earlier highs. A broker upgrade for Tesco helped lift the stock over 2% with the gains coming at the expense of Morrison’s and Sainsbury, which featured on the loser board. Also, on the loser board was Hammerson following a broker downgrade for and Unilever after news that it will move to Netherlands as part of the collapsing of its dual listed structure.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 15, 2018 1:18 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After a strong start, the FTSE drifted lower for most of the morning, briefly dipping into negative territory before strong gains on Wall Street lifted the UK index back towards earlier highs. A broker upgrade for Tesco helped lift the stock over 2% with the gains coming at the expense of Morrison’s and Sainsbury, which featured on the loser board. Also, on the loser board was Hammerson following a broker downgrade for and Unilever after news that it will move to Netherlands as part of the collapsing of its dual listed structure.

Dow jumps 250 points

Wall Street pushed higher on the open snapping its recent losing streak. Trade war concerns were still lingering, however after 3 consecutive days of losses, totalling over 2% on the Dow, bargain hunters have been quick to jump in on a slight uptick in sentiment.

Whilst data on Thursday was a mixed bag, investors didn’t dwell on the weaker than forecast Philadelphia Business outlook; instead choosing to focus on an upbeat reading on continuing jobless claims, and increasing import prices. These indicators point to the continued tightening of the labour market and increasing inflationary pressures, enough to keep the dollar content.

Kudlow replaces Cohn in the White House

The appointment of Larry Kudlow as the new Economic Advisor at the White House has gone some way to improving sentiment on the Street. By coming out a declaring his support for a stronger dollar, whilst also warning the Fed over hiking rates too quickly, Kudlow has already sold himself as the market’s hero. There is of course also the small issue of trade wars and whilst Kudlow had previously opposed Trumps views, he was quick to support a tough stance towards China. That said, Kudlow is being viewed as a cheerleader for growth, open markets and trade liberalization, what the market wants to see right now, which begs the question how long will he last under Trump?

Bitcoin Bloodbath

The dire week continues for Bitcoin, which is currently trading down 18% since its Monday high and continues to struggle to find its footing. News that Google will join the likes of Facebook and drop adverts for Cryptocurrencies has hit Bitcoin particularly hard. 

This move by Google not only removes some of the legitimacy from the Cryptocurrency, but also flips on its head the paradigm that Bitcoin is becoming more main stream and more respectable. 

How legitimate can Bitcoin be if internet giants Facebook and Google aren’t interested? This news from Google also comes hot on the heels of a string of other negative announcements, such further regulatory crackdowns and the unloading of a sizeable number of bitcoin by Mt Geox trustees, all of which have resulted in a bloodbath for the virtual currency.

Bitcoin has dropped from just shy of 9900 to 8160. The next region of interest is around the mid 7000’s. A break below this level could see Bitcoin retest is February low of $5922. On the upside, a break above 9200 could indicate a stabilization.

Related tags: Sterling Cryptocurrencies UK 100 USD Bitcoin USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.