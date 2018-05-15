FTSE 100 Ticks Lower As Vodafone and Land Securities Shares Decline

The FTSE 100 opened down 0.23% at 7,693.33 amid a slew of financial results including EasyJet, Land Securities and CYBG and changes at the helm of Vodafone.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 15, 2018 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 opened down 0.23% at 7,693.33 amid a slew of financial results including EasyJet, Land Securities and CYBG and changes at the helm of Vodafone.

Vodafone led the decliners with a 3.06% fall after the company said that chief executive Vittorio Colao, who has been at the helm of the company for 10 years, will step down in October. 

He will be succeeded by Nick Read, the company’s finance director. The decline came despite Vodafone reporting a 1.4% fourth quarter increase in service revenue, ahead of forecasts of a 1.1% rise. 

The group’s earnings rose 11.8% to €14.7 billion. Vodafone expects its 2019 core earnings to increase by between 1%-5% and to have free cash flow of €5.2 billion, marginally less than in 2018.

Shares in the UK’s largest listed property developer Land Securities also traded lower, down 0.7%, as the company reported a £251 million loss for the full year to March 31. 

Its adjusted diluted net asset value per share declined to 1,403p, a drop attributed to the cost of refinancing £1.5 billion of bonds. Cressida Hogg will become the company’s new chairwoman.

In contrast, easyJet PLC shares rose 3.7% on news that the company managed to significantly cut down its pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2018 as it benefited from the closing down of other budget airlines. 

The company saw a large increase in the number of passengers and saw revenues rise to a record high of £2.18 billion. The budget airline’s loss narrowed to £68 million from £236 million a year earlier and against expectations of a £134.5 million loss.

CYBG banking group, which has tendered an £1.6 billion offer for Virgin Money earlier this week, reported a loss of £76 million for the financial first half because of a previously-announced £350 million charge for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance. 

The group, which owns Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, did not provide any more information on its Virgin bid.

Still to come today are UK average earnings, the ILO unemployment rate and claimant count, all due at 0930. 

The pound was a touch weaker at $1.3549 ahead of the data, down from $1.3584 late Monday.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.