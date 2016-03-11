Fed on deck after ECB hits a ground rule double

As everyone expected, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting was the marquee market event of last week, even if the market’s interpretation of its […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2016 7:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As everyone expected, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting was the marquee market event of last week, even if the market’s interpretation of its meaning repeatedly flip-flopped over the last 36 hours of trade. To use a baseball analogy, the ECB meeting was like a ground rule double, where the batter hits the ball deep into the outfield, only to see it hit the ground before bouncing over the fence; the ECB swung with all its might and it initially looked like it had hit a home run for the bears, but later in the session, the market momentum ended up reversing course, leading to a disappointing result (euro strength) for the ECB.

This week, the Federal Reserve will step into the batter’s box and thankfully, a much clearer market outcome is likely. While some optimistic economists are still holding out hope that the US central bank will increase interest rates this week, the market has essentially priced out that possibility. Though no change to monetary policy is likely, the Fed will release its usual monetary policy statement, the always- critical Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will hold her quarterly press conference on the economy.

Given the recent run of decent economic data and improving stock market performance, the Fed is likely to sound much more hawkish this time around. In the monetary policy statement, traders will look for any nods toward the improving economy, specifically on wages and price pressures, which have long been the Fed’s bugaboo, to imply that a June rate hike is more likely. Investors will likewise flip immediately to the notorious “dot chart” in the accompanying SEP to see whether Fed officials have revised down their expectations for interest rates, as well as their numerical expectations for short- and long-run economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. As always, Dr. Yellen’s tone during the press conference will be closely scrutinized, though she’s become much more steady and noncommittal after her initial “couple of months” faux pas a few years ago.

Technical view: Dollar Index

The dollar index, which represents the greenback’s performance against six of its major trading partners, took one on the chin last week. From an extremely basic technical perspective, the index has been in a medium-term downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) since forming a high near 100.00 last December.

February’s bounce appears to have stalled out against resistance near the 50-day MA and the secondary indicators have turned negative as well, with the MACD crossing below its signal line and the RSI enshrined in a bearish range below 60. Especially if the Fed falls short of the markets’ hawkish expectations, bears may start to train their eyes on the 5-month low around 95.00-50 next, with a deeper retracement possible if that level gives way. Only a recovery back above the 50-day MA near 98.00 would shift the near-term bias to the topside for a possible move back toward 100.00.

DOLLARINDEX3-11-2016 10-55-25 AM

Related tags: Dollar index Fed FOMC Forex Interest rates Matt Weller SEP Yellen

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.