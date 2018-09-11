Featured Trade EURGBP pull backed towards medium term support ahead of UK job data

Watch the key medium-term support of 0.8865 for EUR/GBP

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2018 4:36 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Tues 11 Sep)



Key elements

  • The recent 200+ pips slide seen in the EUR/GBP cross pair from its 28 Aug 2018 high 0.9098 is now coming close to a key medium-term support level of 0.8865.
  • The 0.8665 key medium-term support is defined by the lower boundary of an ascending channel in place since 17 Apr 2018 low, the pull-back support of a former range resistance from 12 Oct 2017 (in dotted green) and a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster (refer to daily & hourly charts).
  • The recent minor decline from 0.9052 high of 05 Sep 2018 to the 0.8888 current intraday low of 11 Sep 2018 has formed a minor bullish reversal “Descending Wedge” configuration with its upper boundary/resistance now at 0.8932 (refer to hourly chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator (a momentum indicator) has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates that the momentum of its recent slide has started to abate.
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at the 0.930/9050 zone (the minor swing high area of 05 Sep 2018 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 28 Aug 2018 high to 11 Sep 2018 current intraday low of 0.8888 (refer to hourly chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8865 (medium-term pivot)

Resistances: 0.8932 & 0.9030/9050

Next support: 0.8700

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 0.8865 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/GBP may see a push up to test 0.8932 and a break above it opens up scope for a potential minor bullish reversal to target the 0.9030/9050 resistance.

However, failure to hold above 0.8865 invalidates the bullish tone for a further decline to test the next support at 0.8700.

Charts are from eSignal



