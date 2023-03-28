European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm

Competing themes has seen oil prices rally thanks to risk-on sentiment, yet the yen is the strongest major likely due to the repatriation trade

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 28, 2023 5:21 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 62 points (0.89%) and currently trades at 7,024.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -23.41 points (-0.09%) and currently trades at 27,454.31
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 139.76 points (0.71%) and currently trades at 19,707.45
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -7.88 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 13,033.58

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 20 points (0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,491.77
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,177.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 49 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,176.68

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.16%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 6.5 points (0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22 points (0.17%)
20230328moversCI

 

  • The Fed’s Jefferson warned that they’re keeping an eye on the “potential distributional aspects” of deposits moving cash from smaller to larger banks, as it “could have a disproportionate impact on small businesses”.
  • The yen was the strongest major overnight, which we suspect could be to do with the repatriation trade for Japanese firms leading into the end of the fiscal year, and announcement of ¥22 trillion fiscal stimulus program from Japan’s Finance Minister
  • The US dollar was the weakest major as it lost some of its safe-haven appeal thanks to yesterday’s risk-on session
  • Australian retail sales grew just 0.2% in February, further backing the odds that the RBA will pause their tightening cycle in April
  • BOE members including Andrew Bailey, Sam Woods and David Ramsden are speaking at the Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank, although this is more likely to be a formality now that SVB are to be purchased by Citizen, thanks to US authorities expanding a lending facility to boost balance sheets for regional banks
  • Whilst ECB members Enira and Lagarde also speak, they do not appear to be monetary policy related looking at their speech titles
  • Fed member Barr is to testify to congress on the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, although his pre-prepared remarks say it failed due to mismanagement, they were too late to address their issues and that US banks remain sound

 

Will it be another grim consumer sentiment survey from the US Conference Board?

20230328consumerconfidence

The Conference Board measure of consumer confidence is released at 15:00, which tends to be the more optimistic when compared with the University of Michigan read. Whilst Feb’s survey indicated a higher ‘present situation’ read, the ‘expectations index’ fell to 69.7 – which is quite far below the 80 threshold which tends to signal recessions. That said, it has remained below the recessionary threshold for 11 of the past 12 months, so is this the exception?

 

WTI crude 1-hour chart:

20230328wtiCI

Oil prices have clearly benefitted from the improved sentiment, with WTI now back above $70 as if noting happened. It also broke above the 74.40 area which provided support in January and February, and prices are trading within a very tight consolidation around yesterday’s high.

Whilst this leaves the potential for a bullish breakout, such small consolidations are prone to spikes before the momentum move really takes off. So we are equally open to the potential for a pullback as we are continued gains (although probably leaning closer to a pullback).

The weekly R1 pivot sits around the Jan / Feb low, and is the first line of defence for bulls to defend, a break of which brings last week’s high and the daily pivot into focus around 71.67.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230328calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
Today 02:47 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
July 20, 2024 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2024 01:53 AM
        stocks_02
        VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.