European Open: EU bans Russian oil, EUR/GBP perks up ahead of CPI

Oil continued higher overnight has EU members agreed on an embargo of Russian oil. Euro pairs are moving higher ahead of today’s CPI report.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 31, 2022 6:25 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -39 points (-0.54%) and currently trades at 7,247.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -12.47 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 27,356.96
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 91.33 points (0.43%) and currently trades at 21,215.26
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 156.22 points (1.17%) and currently trades at 13,539.69

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1.5 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,598.56
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,836.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -26 points (-0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,549.98

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 28 points (0.08%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 78.5 points (0.62%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 9.5 points (0.23%)

 

20220531futuresCI

 

Oil prices continued to move higher overnight after the EU agreed to ban the import of Russian oil by the end of 2022. However, the current agreement is not as strong as the original proposal as it only targets seaborne crude – which accounts for around 2/3rd of the supply. Brent rose to $122 and WTI rose above $118 to a 12-week high.

 

Soft economic data from Asia

The Japanese yen was weaker overnight after industrial production contracted -1.2% - its fastest pace in three months – missing estimates of -0.2%. If you were excited about the BOJ Governor Kuroda speaking about a ‘smooth exit’ [from loose policy] last week then this is not the sort of data you want to hear. And with BOJ happy with a weaker currency then traders were happy to short it overnight. USD/JPY rose to 128.30 and we suspect a move to 129 is a real possibility.

 

China’s PMI data contracted at a much slower pace in April. In fact, the manufacturing, services and composite PMI’s rebounded at their fastest monthly pace since the pandemic. And that is quite remarkable given the length and severity of lockdowns which are yet to be fully scaled back.

 

US markets reopen following Memorial Day, and they’re expected to open higher and close the gap with European bourses. US President Biden is set to meet Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the first time since Powell was confirmed for a second term. The state of the economy and inflation are the key talking points, according to the White House.

 

Eurozone inflation up at 10:00

20220531eurgbpCI

But first, key inflation data for Europe is released at 10:00 BST, with France releasing their data at 07:45. If yesterday’s inflation for Germany is anything to go by, we’re in for another hot report. CPI rose 7.9% y/y in May with food and energy rising 38.3% and 11.1% respectively. Estimates for today’s HCIP flash PMI are around 7.8 – 8%. Strong inflation leads to greater expectations that the ECB will hike by at least 50-bps at their next meeting (and in turn, a firmer euro).

EUR/GBP is considering a break to a 4-day high. The cross has printed a series of higher lows, two of which confirmed support at the monthly R1 pivot and weekly pivot point. Momentum has turned higher ahead of the open, we are therefore waiting for strong inflation to break prices above 0.8530 and signal trend continuation.

 

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220531moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4237.75 (0.19%) 30 May 2022

  • 252 (72.00%) stocks advanced and 86 (24.57%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 31.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 46.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 26% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 18.61% - Countryside Partnerships PLC (CSPC.L)
  • + 7.96% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 6.50% - Dr Martens PLC (DOCS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -5.07% - Airtel Africa PLC (AAF.L)
  • -2.66% - British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L)
  • -2.65% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220531calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices Trade Ideas EUR/GBP Russia Ukraine conflict Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.