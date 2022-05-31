The yen falls with soft industrial output, USD/JPY eyes 129

Weak industrial data for Japan, hawkish comments from the Fed’s Waller and increased appetite for risk has seen the yen weaken in today’s Asian session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 31, 2022 2:00 AM
Japanese Flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Industrial output fell -1.3% in April compared with -0.2% expected. It didn’t come as a huge surprise though, given output from South Korea fell -3.3% - its fastest contraction since the pandemic, around 90 minutes beforehand. And that makes industrial output yet another weak data print for Japan’s Q2 GDP, alongside a wider trade deficit.

 

Too soon to talk of a ‘smooth exit’ from BOJ’s loose policy


Whilst Kuroda spoke of a smooth exit from the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy last week, the figures don’t back that up any time soon. And that means bad data for Japan is good for the likes of AUD/JPY and USD/JPY.

Hawkish comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller saw USD/JPY catch a bid at the open. With

100-bps of hikes expected over the next two Fed meetings and the BOJ firmly backing a weaker yen, the policy divergence is still very much in play. Add higher equity markets and China reopening into the mix, and we have the ideal backdrop for carry trades to rise further.

20220531industrialoutput

 

129 up next for USD/JPY?

Price action suggests we’re amidst a trend reversal or at least a correction against its fall from 131. A bullish divergence formed on the four-hour chart before prices broke above the bearish channel, then found support at the 200-bar eMA.

 

We’ve seen clear range-expansion today after Waller’s comments and weak IP data from Japan. Our initial target of 128.30 was met quite quickly, but we now see the potential for a run to 129. If prices retrace from 128.30 then perhaps 128 or 127.85 can provide support ahead of its next leg higher to the 129 resistance zone.

 

20220531usdjpyCI

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas JPY Japan Forex BoJ

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.