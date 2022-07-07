European Open: Boris Clings on, gold buckles under its own weight

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight on despite 44 government officials now resigning over his refusal to resign. Gold breaks another key level and continues to appear weak.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 7, 2022 6:49 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 42.5 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 6,637.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 381.43 points (1.46%) and currently trades at 26,489.08
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 15.21 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 21,601.87
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 82.08 points (0.56%) and currently trades at 14,782.03

     

    UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 90.5 points (1.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,198.27
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 46 points (1.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,467.84
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 158 points (1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,752.52

     

    US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 110 points (0.35%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 59 points (0.5%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 14.75 points (0.38%)

 

20220707futuresCI

 

Boris clings on despite 44 resignations

Despite growing excitement from his foes, Boris Johnson will not face a new confidence vote this week. Instead, the Conservative Party Committee decided to elect a new executive before considering such a move, and the election for said member is on Monday. Therefore, a new vote of confidence would be next week at the earliest assuming there is one at all.

  • 44 members of government have now resigned from the government in protest of Boris Johnson not stepping down as PM.
  • Johnson maintains his defiance and vow not to design despite growing
  • Johnson has fired Michael Gove, after Gove threatened to quit of Johnson did not resign.

 

AUD and NZD rally in Asia

AUD and NZD are the strongest currency after Australia reported a record trade surplus, thanks to the energy boom. Strong domestic demand coupled with rising coal and LNG exports saw the trade balance rise to $15.9 million and exports rise 9% in May.

The US dollar index has pulled back from its 1-year high, allowing commodity FX pairs to lift further from their lows. At some point the dollar’s rally will falter, but there are no obvious immediate signs. The closest clue we have to a loss in momentum on DXY (dollar index) is that yesterday’s bullish range was around half compared to Tuesday’s.

 

Gold 4-hour chart:

20220707goldCI

Clearly, a strong US dollar has been a key driver for the selloff seen on gold. But it is not the only reason, as capitulation appears to be a driver for gold right now. It cut through 1800 and 1750 like a hot knife through butter – but I’d usually expect some sort of support at such big levels. And as gold spent an extended period in choppy trading conditions above 1800, a break beneath it was a game-changer for many and likely triggered large stops and a rush for the exit.

Whilst prices remain below 1850 then the 1821 support level / September low could appeal to bears.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 3943.39 (1.17%) 06 July 2022

  • 293 (83.48%) stocks advanced and 55 (15.67%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 27 fell to new lows
  • 16.24% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 28.49% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.98% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • +9.43% - Trainline PLC (TRNT.L)
  • +3.96% - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
  • +3.05% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)

Underperformers:

  • ·-15.04% - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)
  • ·-8.64% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • ·-5.62% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

  • BOE MPC member Catherine Mann speaks at 09:00 on “the rise of inflation and global monetary policy issues.
  • BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks at 17:05 on the economy.
  • Canada release trade data at 13:30 and they’re going in from a position of strength, with exports having risen 28.4% y/y in April and a trade surplus of CA$1.5 billion.
  • The Fed’s Waller and James Bullard speak at 18:00 speaks on the economy and monetary policy.

20220707calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Boris Johnson UK politics Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

aus_01
AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
By:
David Scutt
January 16, 2024 03:53 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 11, 2024 06:53 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 10, 2024 02:58 PM
        inflation_01
        US CPI Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates Just Below 145.00 Resistance Ahead of Inflation
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 9, 2024 07:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.