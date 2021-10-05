European Open: Asian Equities Keep The Bearish Ball Rolling

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 5, 2021 5:28 AM
8 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Volatility was low for forex pairs overnight

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -36 points (-0.49%) and currently trades at 7,242.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -530.42 points (-1.89%) and currently trades at 27,901.30
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 67.78 points (0.28%) and currently trades at 24,104.15

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 35 points (0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,046.01
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 15.5 points (0.39%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,011.91
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 69 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,105.55

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -323.54 points (-0.94%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 52.25 points (0.36%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6.25 points (0.15%)

 

Indices

Higher oil prices continued to fan inflationary concerns and weigh on equity prices across Asia. The MSCI APAC index (excluding Japan) fell over 1% and is now approaching the August low. It currently trades lower for a 6th consecutive week. The ASX 200 is currently -0.7% lower and on track to change direction for its 5th consecutive session as the directionless shakeout continues. And the Nikkei 225 accelerated to the downside and hit a 25-day low. The index is down around -10% since its failure to hold above the February high.

 

Still, there may be chance of a technical bounce looking at the Nasdaq 100. It found support at a bullish trendline from the March low and monthly S1 pivot. It also closed back above the July 19th low, so there is a technical case for a minor bounce (even if it is only short lived). And if the Nasdaq can manage a bounce then it may help the FTSE 100 remain above 7000, a level it tried to crack yesterday.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

FTSE 350 performance

FTSE 350: 4026.29 (-0.23%) 04 October 2021

  • 57 (16.24%) stocks advanced and 288 (82.05%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 22 fell to new lows
  • 55.56% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 55.27% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 9.4% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.41%-Harbour Energy PLC(HBR.L)
  • + 3.71%-BH Macro Ltd(BHMG.L)
  • + 3.37%-J Sainsbury PLC(SBRY.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.91%-Frasers Group PLC(FRAS.L)
  • -5.53%-Trainline PLC(TRNT.L)
  • -5.30%-Restaurant Group PLC(RTN.L)

 

Forex:

The RBA held interest rates at 0.1% as widely expected, and decided to continue purchasing government securities at AU $4 billion per week until at least February 2022. So it look like we get to celebrate the first anniversary of their record low rates at next month’s meeting. Volatility was low overnight and ultimately a minor correction against yesterday’s moves, so USD is currently the strongest major.

 

CHF/JPY is probing trend resistance

 

Technically, CHF/JPY may be one to watch after it printed a prominent swing low yesterday. Its bullish outsider / engulfing candle confirmed support just above the 200-day eMA, and followed on from a small Doji as part of a Morning Star reversal (3-bar bullish reversal pattern). Having confirmed support at the monthly S1 pivot point it is now probing trend resistance. If prices can break above yesterday’s high we think it could aim for the 120.62 highs, just below the monthly R1 and weekly R2 pivots.

Final PMI reads across Europe place EUR and GBP pairs into focus in today’s session. Yet as it’s the flash report that tends to provide greater levels of volatility traders would need to see some strong revisions before expecting any larger moves.

We also have a few central bankers speaking today. ECB board member Fernandez Bollo speaks at the international summit “GLOBAL NPL” at 08:00. The Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks at 15:30 BST, and Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks at 18:15.

 

 

Commodities:

Gold was -0.5% lower overnight having found resistance at the monthly pivot point and yesterday’s high. Yet due to its bullish outside day yesterday, a break above resistance assumes bullish continuation in line with Thursday’s elongated bullish candle.

Oil prices were a touch higher overnight after breaking to 3-year high. And should they continue to rise then it could spell further trouble for equities, whilst a pause in trend for oil could potentially see bears shaken out at the lows.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

Today's calendar

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Most traded stocks: NVIDIA, Tesla and Hexagon
Today 09:28 AM
Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:28 AM
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:28 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 13, 2023 04:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.