Euro hits 2012 lows as risk continues lower

   EUR/USD Range: 1.2084-1.2165 Support: 1.2050 Resistance: 1.2210 The Euro trades to a new low for 2012 hitting 1.2084 in early European trading following negative […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR  USD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2084-1.2165
Support: 1.2050
Resistance: 1.2210

The Euro trades to a new low for 2012 hitting 1.2084 in early European trading following negative press releases over the week-end from Spain and Greece. The Euro’s woes continued with reports over the week-end that Greece cannot meet its obligations needed to secure the next tranche of bailout funds following on from reports that Catalonia and Valencia were to need emergency funding. The Euro area consumer confidence is released at 3pm with a reading of -20 expected but all eyes will be on European yields again as the market will focus on the 2010 low in EUR/USD of 1.1877.

 

GBP  USD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5546 – 1.627
Support: 1.5500
Resistance: 1.5700

EUR/GBP starts the week again under pressure trading below 0.7800 giving cable a slight bid as the USD remains supportive in the G10 space as equity markets in Asia follow on from Friday’s declines. The main focus for sterling this week will be the preliminary estimate of G2 GDP on Wednesday. The consensus reading is for -0.2% with investors looking for a weaker number as a possible sign that more stimulus maybe needed from the BoE.

 

  USD

AUD/USD

Range: 1.0291-1.0382
Support: 1.0200
Resistance: 1.0380

The lifestyle currency traded lower with the ‘Risk’ trade under pressure following European concerns this was despite the Australian Q2 PPI coming in above consensus at 0.5% although I don’t think it’s strong enough to move the RBA from a easing bias. After last week’s impressive rally I’m expecting a slight pull back for the AUD with the market positioning now a lot cleaner. Later in the week the CPI data will be released and I’ll be looking to take advantage of a weaker number to buy a 1.0200 dip looking for a break of 1.0380.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:04 PM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 05:09 PM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 23, 2025 10:36 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 23, 2025 10:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.