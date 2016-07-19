EUR GBP Dilemma for BoE as weaker pound could boost UK inflation further

This morning’s data from Europe has been mixed: UK’s inflation figures were surprisingly strong, while a key German economic sentiment survey came in significantly weaker […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2016 2:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This morning’s data from Europe has been mixed: UK’s inflation figures were surprisingly strong, while a key German economic sentiment survey came in significantly weaker and Eurozone’s construction output shrunk more than expected. Yet, the EUR/GBP has so far been able to hold its own pretty well. It is no secret that many speculators anticipate that the recent growth in divergence between the Eurozone and UK monetary policies to narrow, thereby reducing the appeal of the pound on a relative basis. While the European Central Bank is unlikely to further loosen its policy in the near-term – indeed, nothing significant is expected to be announced at its next meeting on Thursday – the Bank of England has hinted that it may ease its policy aggressively at its August meeting. Having dropped big figures in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, the pound has already extended its declines on the back of BoE speculation. But it is difficult to see how much further the pound could fall (or the EUR/GBP climb), even if the BoE were to ease its policy next month. In the short-term therefore, the EUR/GBP could start to head lower from these severally ‘overbought’ levels, certainly if the ECB were to deliver a dovish surprise on Thursday, or if the upcoming data releases from the UK were to confound expectations again.

That’s exactly what happened this morning with inflations figures, not that they had any lasting impact on the pound. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 0.5% year-over-year in June compared to 0.3% in May and 0.4% expected. This was the highest level since November 2014. Given that the data was collected before the June 23 referendum, many analysts and traders quickly shrugged it off. But other measures of inflation were also strong and the sharp drop in the pound means import prices will have risen further since the Brexit vote, which could be passed onto the consumer. This will pose a dilemma for policymakers at the Bank of England, who clearly feel the need to loosen policy but with inflation potentially set to rise further, they may have second thoughts about it. This view could gain more strength if jobs, wages and retail sales figures set for release in the next couple of days also beat expectations.

The EUR/GBP could start to head lower now that it has broken back below the psychologically-important 0.85 level, which had acted as support for several days in recent past. The selling pressure could really begin to accelerate if support at 0.8335 now gives way. If seen, a drop towards the support trend of the bullish channel could be a real possibility, with additional supports shown on the chart in blue. However, if short-term resistance at 0.8415 breaks first then a revisit of 0.8500 level would then become highly likely. The slightly longer-term technical outlook will depend on whether the EUR/GBP will climb back above 0.8500 or break outside of its bullish channel.

16.07.19 eurgbp

Related tags: BOE Brexit ECB EU EUR/GBP ZEW trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 6, 2025 08:55 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.