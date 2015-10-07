Dollar Index points to further weakness for greenback

The dollar has had a volatile few days. Following the publication of the poor monthly US jobs report on Friday, it initially fell sharply before […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2015 2:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has had a volatile few days. Following the publication of the poor monthly US jobs report on Friday, it initially fell sharply before rebounding equally strongly – most notably against the yen. The USD/JPY’s v-shaped recovery can be explained away by the positively-correlated stock markets which have rallied significantly on hopes that the Federal Reserve will now delay raising interest rates until at least the start of next year in order to support the weakening economic recovery. The Bank of Japan’s decision to keep its policy unchanged overnight has disappointed a few people and this has halted the USD/JPY’s rally for now. The dollar’s performance against the euro and the pound has been mixed, though it has dropped sharply against some emerging market and commodity currencies, with the latter helped by a rallying price of oil and gold.

Taking everything into account, the Dollar Index – which is a measure of the value of the greenback relative to a basket of foreign currencies – has weakened slightly since Friday’s jobs data, which makes sense.  It has been driven lower by the firmer EUR/USD in particular which carries a 57.6% weighting. Other currencies such as the Japanese yen (13.6%) and the British pound (11.9%) are also applying some pressure as they also make up a significant portion of the index.  If the recent trend of weaker US macroeconomic data continues then the dollar could fall further as the market pushes rate hike expectations further out. Unfortunately, there won’t be much in the way of US data today but tomorrow we will have the FOMC’s last meeting minutes to provide us some direction about the timing of the first rate rise. That being said, the meeting was conducted before those poor jobs numbers were released and several policymakers have already spoken since, delivering mixed messages. Thus traders should take the minutes with a pinch of salt, especially if they convey a hawkish message. However if the Fed was already dovish at its September meeting, they will have likely turned even more dovish now. So the dollar’s likely negative reaction may be amplified tomorrow if we see some eye catching dovish remarks from the minutes.

Meanwhile from a technical point of view, the Dollar Index found strong resistance yesterday from a key resistance area around 96.15/20. As can be seen from the chart, this where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the last downswing converges with the 50-day moving average. As a result of the sell-off, the Dollar Index formed what looks like a bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart and also closed below its 200-day moving average. The bearish engulfing candle suggests there was a shift from buying to selling pressure yesterday and points to further weakness. So far however there has been little or no follow-through in the selling pressure, possibly because traders may be wary of a bullish trend line that comes in just below these levels, around 95.00.

But if this trend line breaks down then a sharp sell-off could get underway. There is little further support seen until 94.20 ahead of the August low at just above 92.50. Meanwhile if the bulls manage to defend their ground here, they will still not be out of danger completely for as long as the downward-sloping trend line, which comes in around 96.50, remains intact.

15.10.07 dollar index

Related tags: Dollar index trading DXY Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.