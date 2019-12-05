Dollar extends losses ahead of nonfarm jobs report

As we transition to the latter parts of the working week, the focus will be shifting towards OPEC and oil prices, as well as the US economy with Friday’s jobs report set to take centre stage.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2019 10:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Market update: As we transition to the latter parts of the working week, the focus will be shifting towards OPEC and oil prices, as well as the US economy with Friday’s jobs report set to take centre stage. Elsewhere, the pound remains in focus as we get closer to the December 12 UK snap election. Sterling’s ongoing rally prevented the FTSE from staging a similar rebound we saw in other global stock markets yesterday. Today, the FTSE fell again, and US equity markets struggled shortly after the open amid confusion over the US-China trade situation and concerns over valuations.

Dollar under pressure: The surging British pound has also helped to keep the Dollar Index under pressure, now down for the fifth consecutive day. The buck has also been undermined by a rallying Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada’s hawkish rate hold the day before. Also pressuring the DXY is the euro, which pushed higher today despite poor European data as Eurozone retail sales and German factory orders both fell more than anticipated. If stock markets were to fall further then the yen may strengthen on haven demand, which could provide the final nail in the coffin for the Dollar Index.

NFP eyed: The dollar will be impacted more directly from US data tomorrow when the nonfarm payrolls report is released. My US colleague Matt Weller will be posting an NFP preview article shortly on our website. But if jobs disappoint and disappoint badly, then the markets may start to price in a sooner-than-expected rate cut in 2020. However, a surprisingly strong showing could help alleviate the pressure currently being exerted on the buck.

Dollar Index breaking down: Thanks to the surging back of the above foreign currencies, the DXY has been trending lower since peaking in early October at just shy of 100.00. On Friday of last week, the DXY made a distinct lower high in the form of a false break reversal above a short-term peak. As result of that false break out attempt, we have seen continued falls throughout this week. The index has now broken below a short-term low and also the 200-day moving average. At the time of writing, the DXY was around 35 points shy of taking out the old lows around 97.10. Standing in the way of that liquidity pool was short-term support around 97.45. So, this 97.45 level needs to give way if we are to see the DXY take out 97.10, and in the process form another lower low. I think it may be only a matter of time before that low is taken out, judging by recent price action.


Source: Trading View and City Index.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.