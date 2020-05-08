Dollar Between Hope and Fear

Dollar is stuck between hopes of trade negotiations and fears of an ugly jobless rate.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 3:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar Between Hope and Fear

U.S. Dollar is taking advantage of reports that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will communicate on trade deal progress next week, which tends to give some relief in the Trade War. Later today, traders will have a close look at U.S. Jobs Report for April. It is widely expected that the economy cut a record 21.653 million Nonfarm Payrolls with the jobless rate surging to 16.0%.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend as it stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Dollar Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
Today 04:43 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Today 02:19 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.