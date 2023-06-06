Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses

Crude oil prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses of around 2.5%, to make the short-term crude oil outlook more neutral-to-slightly positive.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2023 6:00 PM
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses of around 2.5%, to make the short-term crude oil outlook more neutral-to-slightly positive.

 

In what looks like a short-covering rally, WTI bounced from a base of $74.65ish to rise above $76.00, making back more than $1.50 worth of losses from earlier in the day.

 

You can’t call it a ‘delayed’ reaction to this weekend’s surprise from Saudi Arabia as prices did initially gap higher, before slumping. Perhaps traders are thinking twice about shorting oil, after Saudi took the matters into its own hands.

 

After threatening short sellers will be ‘ouching’ last month, Saudi has followed through on its warning by voluntarily cutting its oil output by a million barrels a day from July.

 

However, it is not the first time we have seen this sort of price action only for the rally to run out of steam.

 

The market needs some assurance that the other cartel members won’t be taking advantage of Saudi and will be complying fully. Russia could be the main culprit, as Moscow needs to sell as much oil as it can to finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.

 

Crude oil outlook: downside risks limited

 

I imagine speculators’ shorts bets will be trimmed with time or because of price action, anyway. The more time elapses, the tighter the market will become, as the OPEC+ cuts filter through.

As a reminder, the group announced in April that it would cut production by an additional 1.1 million barrels per day until the end of this year, adding to the big cuts announced in November of last year. They have now extended those cuts until the end of 2024.  

Given that crude oil demand is price-inelastic, as it is a supply-driven market, we are looking at a much tighter market as we move into H2 and beyond. That’s unless demand elsewhere absolutely collapses (like Covid-like lockdown), we see non-compliance from big OPEC+ producers, or there a big upsurge in non-OPEC supply. All of these scenarios seem unlikely to me.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical analysis on WTI

With WTI storming back to turn positive on the day, albeit without much further upside follow-through, this has reduced oil’s bearish characteristics, adding to the recent signs of stabilization.

The bulls will now want to see WTI close above Monday’s low at $71.75 as that would put the bears, who sold oil on the back of Monday’s “gravestone doji” pattern, in a spot of bother. If that happens, we could then see a quick move up to a new high on the week above $75.00 to take out liquidity from those trapped bears.

However, if oil holds below Monday’s low then the bulls must await further price action before pouncing.

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: WTI Crude Oil US Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Today 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
June 7, 2024 06:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil extraction
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 10:43 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 4, 2024 06:35 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 3, 2024 04:29 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 12:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.