Core PCE comes in much hotter than the Fed would like!

The Fed's favorite measure of inflation is more than double what they would like!

November 24, 2021 4:52 PM
Graph showing a slow uptrend

Except for the Initial Claims data (+199,000, lowest since 1969), the data released this morning was weaker than expected with Durable Goods at -0.5% MoM  vs +0.2% MoM expected and the 2nd look at Q3 GDP lowered to 2.1% QoQ from 2.2% QoQ at the preliminary reading.  The PCE headline print of 5% YoY was hotter than expected as well. And the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE, came in at a blistering 4.1%.  Remember, the Fed inflation target is 2%.  Therefore, their favorite measure of inflation is more than double what they would like it to be.  In addition, the 1-year inflation expectation from the Michigan Survey is 4.9% and the 5-year inflation expectation is 3%.    Today’s data sums up Q3 to date: slower growth, better jobs, and higher inflation.  The Fed has some work to do!

What is Economic Data?

With expectations rising that the Fed needs to do something to slow down the pace in the rise of inflation, USD/JPY has been moving higher.  We have had the flag pattern on the USD/JPY chart drawn out for a while. After breaking out on November 16th and heading to a high of 114.89, it appeared that a reversal candle the next day may negate the pattern.  However, USD/JPY rode along the top trendline of the flag, and finally moved higher on Monday, moving above the November 16th highs!  USD/JPY is trading at its highest levels since March 2017!  Resistance from that same timeframe sits just above at 115.50.  Above that is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of October 20th to the lows of November 9th, at 115.92.  The target for the flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added to the breakout point of the flag, at 118.37.  This is just ahead of horizontal resistance at 118.62, which is the high from December 2016.  Support is at the flag high of 114.74 and then the lows of November 19th at 113.58.  Below there, price can fall to the bottom of the flag and November 9th lows at 112.725.  (The 50 Day Moving Average is also at 112.89).

usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Note as well that on the 240-minute timeframe, we have had this Elliot Wave pattern drawn out since early November.  Wave 4s tend to be messy. The Wave 4 below is a regular flat corrective wave, in which price moves in more of a sideways range, rather than a pullback.  Price now has broken above the wave 4 highs and is on the move higher in Wave 5.  Could the top be the flag target on the daily near 118.37?

usdjpy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The one economic piece that the markets are the mostly concerned about lately is inflation (more so than employment).  As such, with the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation for October double what they are targeting, markets feel that something must be done (i.e. increase pace of tapering).  USD/JPY does a good job of reflecting market sentiment for the direction of interest rates!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY Core PCE

Latest market news

View more
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Today 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Today 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Today 12:30 PM
Indices 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 09:06 PM
Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:27 PM
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
December 31, 2023 10:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 21, 2023 07:19 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 21, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.