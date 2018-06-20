Commodity stocks lead FTSE higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2018 12:41 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE along with other global indices was on the rebound on Wednesday, capitalising on the lack of trade war news to claw back some of the losses from the previous session.

 Moving towards the close the FTSE was 0.5% higher, trading ahead of its European counter parts thanks to the charge in heavily weighted commodity stocks as they traced oil and metal prices higher.

Concerns that the US – Sino trade war would see China’s demand for metal reduced meant mining shares had contributed heavily to the decline of the FTSE in the previous session. Today bargain hunters were out in force buying back into the likes of Glencore and Fresnillo as metal prices recovered.

House builders dive on another profit warning

Berkeley group, despite reporting bumper earnings this year, warned that profits will be around a third lower in the coming financial year as house prices falter in London. Another profit warning for another home builder has sent shivers through the house building sector. 

Berkley traded over 5% lower with other housebuilders such as Barat Developments and a Persimmon also dominating the lower reaches of the FTSE. Brexit related uncertainty in addition to low wage growth has meant that the property market in London and the Sour East in subdued at best. 

Advantages of building on cheap land brought shortly after the financial crisis have now been capitalised, leaving a fairly bleak outlook; understandably investors are starting to move out of the sector which has been the star performer of the construction industry over the past few years.

May wins Brexit vote

The pound experienced increased volatility across Wednesday as traders focused on the Brexit Bill returning to the House of Commons, raising questions once again over Theresa May’s leadership credentials. 

Another vote, another concession: May, managed to scrape together a win in Parliament on the meaningful vote amendment in the Brexit Bill, as it ping ponged back to the Commons- this sent the pound on a relief rally higher. 

Brexit blues and concerns over May’s future at the helm had left the pound languishing at 7-month lows. 

Now pound traders can shift their attention to the packed calendar tomorrow including the Mansion House Speeches and BoE MPC meeting. 

The pound has already surged through $1.32, a more hawkish tone from policy makers tomorrow could see the pound look back towards resistance at $1.35.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.