Chinese data weaker but in line with consensus

   EUR/USD Range: 1.2180-1.2215 Support: 1.2130 Resistance: 1.2325 The Euro continues to grind lower after making a fresh low yesterday at 1.2166 with the technical […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2012 9:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR  USD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2180-1.2215
Support: 1.2130
Resistance: 1.2325

The Euro continues to grind lower after making a fresh low yesterday at 1.2166 with the technical picture looking ultimately at the June 2010 low of 1.1875 as we fail to rally above 1.2325. Rating agency Moody’s downgrading Italy’s sovereign debt rating by two notches to Baa2 from A3 which couldn’t have come at a worst time as Italy issue bonds today in various tenors. I’m expecting a quite range this morning 1.2150-1.2230 (at most) with JP Morgan results this afternoon along with US PPI and Michigan sentiment data I’m not ruling out a Friday the 13th squeeze to very short bearish Euro market.

GBP  USD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5415 – 1.5445
Support: 1.5270
Resistance: 1.5580

Cable not immune to USD strength as the Queens currency retraces lower breaking the support at 1.5400 yesterday afternoon with the technical picture now looking for a test of recent lows at 1.5270. No UK data again today so I’m expecting the general $ theme to drive near term fortunes with EUR/GBP stuck 0.7875-0.7925 for the moment with exporters on the bid.

  USD

AUD/USD

Range: 1.0122-1.0173
Support: 1.0100
Resistance: 1.0200

China’s Q2 GDP came in at 7.6% YOY, down from the 8.1% in Q1.Whilst it is the lowest reading since 2009 and below the consensus of 7.7% the outcome isn’t as mad as some had feared. The lifestyle currency had a relief rally on the back of a Chinese data being in line with expectations but failed to get back on a 1.0200 handle as we consolidate 1.0100-1.0200. I’m still bearish and will look to fade rallies to 1.0200 looking for a break 1.0045.

