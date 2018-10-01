Canada trade deal boosts markets

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 1, 2018 12:47 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European shares were lifted by the freshly announced US-Canada trade deal but the FTSE moved against the grain, dragged down by airlines and the stronger pound.

Ryanair’s reminder to the market

Though Irish budget airline Ryanair surprised the market by cutting its revenue expectations by 12% this year much of the reasoning behind the cut was already known to investors. Oil prices have surged to their highest level since 2014, rising at a much faster pace than ticket prices. Ryanair, which has also been embroiled in labour disputes in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands recently, has spent an additional €480 million on oil purchased this year. Most of the budget airlines are facing the same pressures and are seeing investors walk away from their shares. Even EasyJet which managed to pick up additional passengers from Ryanair’s cancelled flights lost 5.25% on the day. British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines also saw shares decline but at a more moderate scale.

Sterling boosted by Irish border deal

This was never going to be a quiet week for sterling as the Conservative Party gathers for its annual conference in Birmingham. The news started with the not entirely believable comments from Chancellor Philip Hammond that the UK is equipped to handle a no-deal Brexit and continued with PM Theresa May’s plans to compromise on the Irish border issue in order to reach a Brexit agreement. The former did little to move the currency market but the later boosted sterling by 0.38% against the euro and 0.06% against the dollar before it lost some ground against the greenback.

USMCA, the new NAFTA

The dollar, however, weakened against the Canadian dollar which was boosted by Canada’s freshly minted trade deal with the US. The deal with the slightly less elegant name of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will replace the existing NAFTA and will give the US access to the Canadian dairy market while capping Canada's car exports to its southern neighbour. Taken as a sign that the US will be open to finding resolutions to its other ongoing trade disputes the deal prompted rallies across the US markets and caused the DJIA to climb 250 points.

Oil at $83

The oil market continues to position itself for the fallout of US sanctions against Iran in November but is possibly overacting given that the bulk of Iranian oil is sold to Asian countries. The biggest buyers, China, India and Turkey have already declared open opposition to the US and will continue buying the country’s oil. To make the threat of sanctions even more academic there is a loophole that allows European countries to continue buying Iranian oil if they request a sanctions waiver. Once those are granted the actual reduction of Iranian exports might prove minimal.


Related tags: Sterling US Oil

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.