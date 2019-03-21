Can gold push higher as Fed fever fades

Gold bounded higher in early trade on Thursday striking a 3-week high of $1320.05, as US treasury yields fell to a 14 month low following another dovish surprise from the Fed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 21, 2019 12:27 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
• Gold bounded higher in early trade on Thursday striking a 3-week high of $1320.05, as US treasury yields fell to a 14 month low following another dovish surprise from the Fed.

• The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday but adopted a significantly more cautious outlook. With Fed policy makers now signaling 0 rate rises across 2019, downgrading growth forecasts and the markets pricing in an almost 40% probability of a rate cut by the end of the year, according to the CME Fed Fund Watch, the future for gold looks bright.

• Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates. Gold often rallies when the prospect of further interest rate hikes decreases or when the market expects a rate cut. This is because the opportunity costs of holding a non-yielding asset such as gold declines with lower rates. The prospect of a rate cut should support gold longer term.


• US treasury yields remain depressed at 2.52, however the dollar is clawing back losses from the previous session as Fed fever cools. 

• As a result, gold has eased back off its 3-week high and is testing resistance at $1310. Should gold manage to hold this level into the close, we could see the precious metal extend gains towards its 10-month highs at $1325. 


• Should Fed fever continue to cool and the dollar extend gains, gold could lose its shine for now and look to test $1300. A meaningful break through this level opening the doors to resistance at $1285.

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    Yesterday 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.