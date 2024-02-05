British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?

GBP/USD is finally breaking out of its 7-week, 200-pip range between 1.2600 and 1.2800 on continued strength in the US dollar - see the key levels to watch next!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:15 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • With a series of strong economic reports reinvigorating the “US Economic Exceptionalism” theme from Q3, it’s not surprising that the US dollar is the strongest major currency on the day.
  • GBP/USD is finally breaking out of its 7-week, 200-pip range between 1.2600 and 1.2800.
  • A break through 1.2525 support could open the door for a continuation down toward the “measured move” target of the consolidation range closer to 1.2400

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

Confounding expectations for an imminent slowdown, the US economy appears to have accelerated in the first month of the year, if the early economic data is correct.

After a jaw-droppingly strong reading in Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, this morning’s ISM Services PMI report also beat expectations, with the headline reading coming in at 53.4 vs. 52.0 expected. For the uninitiated, the ISM survey provides one of the broadest, most timely measures of “on the ground” economic activity in a country:

ism_services_pmi_MW_02052024

Source: ISM

With a series of strong economic reports reinvigorating the “US Economic Exceptionalism” theme from Q3, it’s not surprising that the US dollar is the strongest major currency on the day.

Looking across the rest of the week, there’s little in the way of major US data releases on tap, though multiple Fed speakers will take the stage across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, likely to reiterate that a March interest rate cut is a long shot, especially in light of the recent NFP and ISM readings.

Like the US, the UK economic calendar is relatively quiet, with tomorrow’s Construction PMI report providing potentially the biggest data-driven impetus for volatility this week.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSDDAILYCHART02052024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Keying in on GBP/USD, cable is finally breaking out of its 7-week, 200-pip range between 1.2600 and 1.2800. The selloff kicked off after Friday’s strong NFP data, and it has carried over into this week’s trade on the back of the strong US data and hawkish “Fedspeak” over the weekend.

As of writing, the pair is testing support at the confluence of its 200-day EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its Q4 rally near 1.2525. If that level gives way, it would open the door for a continuation down toward the “measured move” target of the consolidation range closer to 1.2400; note that the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the Q4 rally comes in near 1.2430 as well.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:39 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2024 08:50 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 29, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 29, 2024 12:00 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 24, 2024 09:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.