British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 3:41 PM
46 views
gpbusd_04
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Takeaways

  • Strong US data has boosted the greenback ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s highly-anticipated Jackson Hole speech tomorrow.
  • GBP/USD is again testing support in the 1.2625 area, and a break of this level could signal another leg lower as we move into September.
  • Near-term resistance sits up at 1.2800, the monthly high.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

Yesterday could be called “The Battle of the Bad PMIs.”

Currencies like the euro and British pound were driven sharply lower after dismal PMI figures in European session trade…before the US dollar got a dose of the same medicine in North American trade, reversing its previous strength.

Thankfully for dollar bulls, today’s economic data has injected some optimism for the US economy. Initial unemployment claims printed at 230K, better than last week’s reading and the market’s expectations, while Core Durable Goods Orders rose 0.5% m/m, solidly above the 0.2% expected reading.

In brief, the US economy and labor market continue to exceed expectations ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders don’t expect much in the way of hawkishness from Mr. Powell, with the market pricing in only 15% odds of a rate hike next month, per CME FedWatch. If Powell strikes a bit of a hawkish tone, those odds could rise, driving the greenback higher along with them.

British Pound Technical Analysis GBP/USD Daily Chart

briTISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20230824

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, GBP/USD is once again testing key support in the 1.2625 area, where the 100-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-July rally converge.

With little in the way of economic data on the calendar for the rest of the week and traders hyper-focused on the Fed Chairman Powell’s speech tomorrow, GBP/USD could see quieter trade over the next 24 hours, but if Powell comes out swinging, GBP/USD could break below that key support level ahead of the weekend, opening the door for another leg down toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.25 as we move through September.

Meanwhile, bulls will need to see a breakout above the August highs near 1.2800 to have confidence that the longer-term uptrend has resumed. Until we see a break one way or another, longer-term traders may want to sit on their hands and wait for clarity.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Powell Fed

Latest market news

View more
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
Today 02:17 AM
USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Nasdaq dips, despite Nvidia blowout – with bond yields climbing and dollar benefitting
Yesterday 05:41 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 24, 2023
Yesterday 12:44 PM
A guide to trillion-dollar companies
Yesterday 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
August 23, 2023 07:42 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, DAX: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 22, 2023 08:10 AM
      Research
      GBP/USD, DAX analysis: European open – 21st August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 21, 2023 04:27 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        August 17, 2023 01:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.