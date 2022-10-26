BOC surprises markets and only hikes 50bps

The Bank of Canada has raised rates by 50bps vs an expectation of 75bps. In doing so, the central bank said that more rate hikes are yet to come.

October 26, 2022 6:35 PM

The Bank of Canada surprised markets and hiked rates by 50bps to bring the target rate to 3.75%, its highest since 2008.  Markets were expecting an increase of 75bps.  However, the central bank noted that although it is seeing encouraging signs that underlying inflation is coming down, it still expects that rates will need to rise further given higher inflation.  The BoC projects CPI to move down to 3% by the end of 2023 and then return to the 2% target by the end of 2024.  In addition, the central bank projects GDP will fall from 3.75% this year to just under 1% next year and 2% in 2024. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

During the press conference which followed, BOC Governor Macklem seemed to be a bit “all over the place” in terms of his language.  He said that the central bank is getting closer to the end of tightening but is not there yet.  In addition, he noted that the BOC is still far from the goal of ensuing inflation is low, stable, and predictable.  Later he said it was appropriate to slow the pace of increase in our policy rates from very big steps to a big step , but that the next rate hike could be “larger than normal” or just a “normal sized” one.  Macklem was noncommittal in terms of where Monetary Policy is headed next.  Therefore, traders should be watching the data to determine where rates are headed next.

As one can see, on a 15-minute timeframe, USD/CAD initially went bid on the BOC announcement of a 50bps to a daily high of 1.3651.  This is the type of price action traders expect from a lower than expected rate hike.  However, after the press conference started, the pair was lower than before the rate announcement at 1.353.  Traders determined that based on Macklem’s comments, a 75bps may be in store for December 7th.

20221026 usdcad 15 ci

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD has fallen to a key support level near the confluence at the lows from October 4th and the top, upward sloping trendline of the previous channel near 1.3502.  The 50% retracement level from the lows of September 13th to the highs of October 13th are just below there at 1.3466, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe at 1.3345.  However, if traders see this as an opportunity to take the US Dollar bid ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, first resistance is at the highs from October 21st at 1.3854, then the highs from October 13th at 1.3978.  If price continues higher, the next level of resistance is at 1.4007, which is the high from the week of May 25th, 2020.

20221026 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

The Bank of Canada has raised rates by 50bps vs an expectation of 75bps.  In doing so, the central bank said that more rate hikes are yet to come.  However, based on Macklem’s statements after the news conference,  the size of the next rate hike is uncertain.  Therefore, traders will be watching the data to try and determine what the BOC’s next move will be on December 7th!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CAD BOC

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.