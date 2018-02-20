Banks drag FTSE lower as HSBC starts the barrage of bank releases this week

Despite a selloff in Asia overnight, the FTSE edged over the starting line this morning and is trading more or less flat within the first hour of today’s session. All the FTSE sectors are in positive territory apart from the heavyweight banks and miners, which are acting as a drag on the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 20, 2018 4:34 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Despite a selloff in Asia overnight, the FTSE edged over the starting line this morning and is trading more or less flat within the first hour of today’s session. All the FTSE sectors are in positive territory apart from the heavyweight banks and miners, which are acting as a drag on the index. 

HSBC shares drop as bank reports first revenue growth in 6 years  

The banks are dominating the lower reaches of the FTSE in trading on Tuesday, as investors digest fourth quarter and full year results from HSBC, the first of a slew of banking results this week. The results from Europe’s largest bank in terms of assets, were decidedly mixed. 

On the plus side, HSBC showed the first revenue growth in 6 years with adjusted revenue at $51.5 billion, a solid 5% increase on the year before as the pivot to Asia strategy was seen paying off. Profits were also on the up, by a good 11% to $9.7 billion, whilst return on equity was at 5.9%. 

Whilst these figures are show an impressive turnaround at the bank under Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver who will now hand the reins to John Flint; results are about performing up to expectations and HSBC missed expectations on these measures, leaving investors disappointed. 

The other disappointment that HSBC shareholders are contending with this morning is the absence of a share buyback. Expectations had been running high that the “world’s local bank” would announce another round of share purchases. Instead HSBC confirmed that it would buy back shares “as and when appropriate”. The bank has brought back $5.5 billion in shares from investors since August 2016. 

HSBC selloff over done? 

In response to the HSBC’s failure to live up to expectations the share price closed down 3.1% in Asia and is down 4% in early trade in London. This reaction is looking a bit overdone; with interest rates set to increase, the outlook or the bank remains encouraging, performance in Asia has been exceptional, with pre-tax profits up 89.3% from a year earlier in the region. 

This bank is in better shape than most is competitors, yet it remains undervalued in the sector. Banks will remain under the spotlight, with Lloyds due to report tomorrow. Investors will be watching the dividend strategy closely, with hopes for an increase running high. 

GBP/USD falls below $1.40 

Not even the pound falling below the important psychological level of $1.40 is enough to push the FTSE into the black. 

Whilst GBP/USD is not falling on any particular news, rising US treasury yields are boosting the buck. 

Meanwhile the pound is under pressure as market participants focus on Brexit uncertainties rather than the prospect of a rate rise sooner rather than later from the Bank of England. 

With no data to digest, the pound has been drifting lower, dwelling on the prospect of a confused vision from Theresa May’s Brexit cabinet and concerns over the post Brexit transition period. However, UK wage data tomorrow and GDP data on Thursday are the next key events for sterling.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.