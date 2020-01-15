AUDNZD recovery under review

Two months have passed since our last update (here) on the AUDNZD cross, one of our favourite trading pairs for 2019.
The length of time between our updates reflects the holiday period. It also reflects a determination to let the dust settle after the RBNZ wrong-footed the market in mid-November and elected to keep interest rates on hold despite a consensus view they would cut rates.

January 15, 2020 1:10 AM

Two months have passed since our last update (here) on the AUDNZD cross, one of our favourite trading pairs for 2019.

The length of time between our updates reflects the holiday period. It also reflects a determination to let the dust settle after the RBNZ wrong-footed the market in mid-November and elected to keep interest rates on hold despite a consensus view they would cut rates.

“For now, the sensible course of action in AUDNZD is to allow the market time to stabilise and look for signs of a base to form over the coming weeks.”

Since that point, AUDNZD has fallen over 300 points, from 1.0650 to near 1.0300 as the market unwound its long positions, seemingly exacerbated by the natural disasters currently impacting multiple regions in Australia. The impact of the bushfires on economic activity remains uncertain, more so as there is sadly a high risk of further fire damage in the coming weeks.

Economists expect the fires to result in a hit to growth in the March quarter of around -0.5% centred in the agricultural and tourism sectors before a rebuilding boost in the June quarter. Typically markets tend to look through both the negative print and the rebound caused by “one-off” natural disaster type disruptions.

Also relevant to the cross rate, AUDNZD completed a five wave decline from the 1.0865 high at the long term trend channel support ahead of 1.0300. Combined with the bullish divergence as viewed on the RSI indicator, the stage was set last week for a bounce to commence, following the better than expected housing approvals and strongest retail sales numbers in two years.

For those that took advantage of the set up there appears to be room for the rebound to continue towards 1.0500/50. However, I do feel that the easy money from this countertrend rally is now mostly gone and if at any time the trendline support at 1.0315 and 2019 lows 1.0275/65 give way, the next leg of the downtrend is likely to have commenced, targeting a retest of the 2019 flash crash low near 1.0040.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of January 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weakness Brings January Opening Range in Focus
Today 08:25 PM
USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
Today 08:07 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Today 07:48 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 06:25 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)
Today 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Today 04:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 03:49 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:19 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Today 09:37 AM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 07:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.