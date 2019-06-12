﻿

Asia FX Handover Mild Risk Off As Trade Headlines Dwindle

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2019 1:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia FX Handover: Mild Risk Off As Trade Headlines Dwindle

  • The Hang Seng led Asian equities lower due to the extradition protest, with reports now flowing in that the government has postponed their vote.  Gold is back above $1300 after yesterday’s doji. WTI back below $53 as the daily chart tries to carve out a top.
  • It’s a narrow-ranged day for FX overall, although there’s a slight bid for safe havens to see CHF and JPY are the strongest majors, whilst NZD and AUD are the weakest. AUD/USD is testing yesterday’s lows on weaker consumer sentiment, although currently testing its daily retracement line.
  • Japan’s machinery tool orders rose 5.2% in May to beat expectations of -5.3% and drag the YoY rate up to 2.5%. Yet sceptics point out it is masking a drop in the investment outloook, and doubt these expansive numbers can be maintained.
  • No headline surprises in China’s CPI or PPI data, with inflation remaining stagnant at 0% in May, 2.7% YoY and producer prices rising 0.6% YoY all as expected.
  • Australian consumer sentiment dipped by 0.6% in June after a run of disapointing data overshadowed this month’s RBA cut. This is in stark contracts to business sentiment which jumped to its highest level since September. 


Today's Key Levels for FX Markets:
Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias/Key Levels (Wed 12 Jun)






Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Analysis: XAU/USD Surges to Fresh Record Above $2250 – Where Next?
Today 01:09 PM
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
Yesterday 11:22 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Index ends +10% in Q1 after a strong Q4 – what now?
March 30, 2024 06:00 PM
AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
March 30, 2024 04:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM
    crypto_10
    Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 27, 2024 03:44 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Gearing up for a breakout?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 26, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.