WTI has formed a bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart, yet still shows potential for a bullish reversal on the intraday chart, if key resistance is broken.
- The daily chart remains in a clear downtrend, although prices have retraced after coming close to testing $50.
- The retracement has stalled at a resistance cluster which comprises of the 10-day eMA, March and stopped just shy of a 50% retracement level.
- A dark cloud cover reversal has formed at this resistance zone to show a hesitancy to break higher. A break of $52.62 confirms the reversal on the daily chart.
- If prices fail to break lower and momentum takes it higher, it could form the right shoulder of a head and shoulders reversal pattern which, if successful, projects a target around $59.60.
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Yesterday 08:45 PM
Yesterday 07:39 PM
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Crude Oil articles
Yesterday 04:30 PM
February 23, 2025 02:00 PM
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
February 12, 2025 04:08 PM