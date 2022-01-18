Yields are screaming. How does that affect AUD/CAD?

US 10-year yields have a strong negative correlation with AUD/CAD.

January 18, 2022 10:22 PM
Close-up of market chart

Yields around the world are on the rise.  In some places, such as emerging market countries, yields are rising more rapidly than in others.   In the US, yields are playing catch up as the 2-year yield crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020, before the coronavirus took over the world.  In the 10-year bond, yields reached a high of 1.866% on Tuesday.  This is the benchmark’s yields highest level since January 9th, 2020 when it reached a high of 1.9%.  However, in doing so, the 10-year yield broke above some key resistance:

  • The 2021 high at 1.774%
  • The 200 Weekly Moving Average at 1.783%
  • The 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of November 2018 to the lows of March 2020, near 1.83%.

On a weekly timeframe, the next level of resistance isn’t until the November 4th, 2019 high at 1.968% and then the big, round number resistance level of 2%.  Support is back at the 200 Week Moving Average and the 2021 highs mentioned above.

20220118 US10Y weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What does that have to do with AUD/CAD?  On a daily timeframe, AUD/CAD currently has a strong negative correlation with US 10-year yields.  The correlation coefficient is currently -0.93.  Any correlation above +0.80 or below -0.80 is considered strong.  A reading of -1.00 is a prefect negative correlation, meaning the 2 assets move in opposite directions 100% of the time.  A reading of -0.93 is pretty close!   Just as US 10-year yields have broken above the 50% retracement from the February 2020 low to the January 2021 high, AUD/CAD has broken below its 50% retracement level from February 2020 high to the February 2021 low.  In addition, the pair has now traded within pips of its December 2021 lows.  However, notice the RSI is diverging with price, an indication the pair may be ready for a bounce. Will AUD/CAD continue lower?

20220118 audcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Coincidentally, on a 240-minute timeframe, the correlation coefficient between US 10-year yields and AUD/CAD is also -0.93! Therefore, on the short-term timeframe, the negative correlation is strong as well.  This means that If yields continue higher, AUD/CAD should continue lower. A break of the 0.8972 level could usher in stops losses.  Support isn’t until the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 0.8810 (see daily).   Horizontal resistance above is at 0.9037, 0.9100, and 0.9159.  If US 10-yer yields move lower and/or prices bounce with the RSI on the daily, AUD/CAD could pause at any of those levels.

20220118 audcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US 10-year yields continue to make new highs.  These yields have a strong negative correlation with AUD/CAD.  Therefore, if yields continue higher, AUD/CAD should continue lower.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Treasury yields AUD CAD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.