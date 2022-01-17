Why the recovery in the AUDUSD can continue

It's been a volatile start to 2022 for the AUDUSD, beating a hasty retreat after popping briefly above .7300c early last week following November's bumper retail sales data.

January 17, 2022 5:05 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

The undoing of the AUDUSD rally, the continued repricing higher of the U.S. interest rates curve, which now has almost 150bp of hikes priced until the end of 2023, ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

 

Along with Omicron disruptions and elevated Russian - Ukraine tensions, highlighted by the weekend's cyber-attack on several Ukrainian government department websites.

 

On the other hand, key commodity prices remain strong. Following the dovish shift by the Chinese central bank at the start of December, iron ore has rallied 30% to near $130 p/t, and coking coal is trading at record highs.

 

In the first two weeks of 2022, China announced more than 3 trillion yuan ($471 billion) of infrastructure projects, an amount that is expected to increase after pollution controls for the Beijing Winter Olympics ease at the end of February.

 

To ease the downside risks from Omicron lockdowns and the government-induced slump in the real estate sector, the PBoC surprised the market today to cut its key 1 year interest rate by 10bp to 2.85% for the first time since April 2020.

Locally, the jobs report for December to be released on Thursday is likely to show a gain of around +60k jobs following November’s +366k increase. In early February, the RBA is expected to taper its QE purchases in February from A$4bn/week to A$2bn/week.

The cross currents outlined above are likely to see a continuation of the two step forward, one step back like recovery in the AUDUSD that commenced from the December .6993 low.

To monetarise this view, we favour buying the AUDUSD on a dip back towards support at .7160/30 with a stop loss placed below .7070. The first target for the trade is a retest of last week's .7314 high before the 200-day ma at .7420.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 17th of Jan 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 17th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: FX Monthly Trade AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FX Monthly Trade articles

gold_02
Gold eyes record highs as traditional headwinds mysteriously subside
By:
David Scutt
October 31, 2023 12:32 AM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY stalls near 150, can EUR/JPY or GBP/JPY breakout?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 24, 2023 01:14 AM
      asia_04
      AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 10, 2023 12:34 AM
        EUR/USD suffers its worst weekly run in 26 years ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 19, 2023 02:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.