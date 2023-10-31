Gold eyes record highs as traditional headwinds mysteriously subside

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:32 AM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has surged nearly $200 during October
  • Elevated risk aversion has helped but the move has come despite soaring real bond yields and continued US dollar strength
  • Long positioning does not look stretched in futures markets
  • Gold has already hit record highs against many currencies such as JPY, CNH, AUD and EUR

It’s hard not to like gold in an environment of heightened geopolitical tension, soaring government budget deficits and elevated mining costs, potentially limiting supply from marginal producers. And when you consider how strong the US dollar is right now, with bond yields hitting levels not seen since before the global financial crisis, it comes as no surprise traders are pondering whether gold is destined for record highs given it’s performing so strongly at a time when it would traditionally be struggling. It’s already hit record territory against the Japanese yen, Australian dollars, euros, Chinese yuan and most other emerging market currencies, so why not the US dollar?

Gold behaving like a true safe haven

US dollars, Swiss francs, US Treasuries and gold; when you think of safe havens as a store of value in times of economic and market turmoil, these are the names that immediately come to mind. However, in the current episode of geopolitical tensions, gold has stood out for being the only name to live up to its reputation, starring at a time when the US dollar and Treasuries have looked anything but rock-solid. While not to say these instruments have lost their haven status, when it comes to what traders and investors can trust should we see a further deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape, gold has runs on the board whereas others don’t.

Long positioning in gold not stretched

As pointed out by Matt Simpson in his analysis of the US CFTC’s latest Commitment of Traders’ (COT) report, while real money and speculator accounts have added to long gold positions in recent weeks, net long positioning is hardly extreme relative to historic standards, suggesting sentiment is yet to hit euphoric levels where the risk of abrupt and large reversals is generally elevated.

Gold is defying traditional headwinds

Perhaps the most impressive thing about gold’s recent performance is that it’s come despite soaring nominal and real bond yields, something that has traditionally hindered gold given it does not provide a yield and often has carrying costs if we’re talking physical bullion.

The chart below shows the performance of gold (red line) relative to shifts in real, inflation-adjusted US 10-year bond yields. The scale for the latter has been inverted to show how the relationship between the two markets has broken down. You can see going back two decades that when real yields fell, gold tends to push higher, and vice versus.

real yields versus gold

Source: Refinitiv

Normally, when real yields offer risk-free returns of this magnitude, gold would be getting hammered. For instance, when 10-year real yields were last trading at 2.45%, gold was trading near $750 per ounce, not the near $2000 level where it sits today. For now, the relationship looks to have broken down, potentially reflecting concerns about the US fiscal trajectory which has seen investors demand greater compensation for funding the US government, especially longer-term debt.

When you consider the US dollar is also strong right now, creating headwinds for assets price in the currency, you could only imagine how gold would perform in an environment of falling real yields and a softer US dollar.

Gold technical picture

Looking at gold on the weekly chart, you can see the explosive move during October, seeing the price bounce strongly from support at the intersection of the 200-week moving average and horizontal support found at $1810, taking it all the way back to over $2000 late last week.

The abrupt bounce has seen RSI break its downtrend convincingly, signaling a shift in momentum to the upside. However, despite the velocity of the move, RSI is not yet sitting at overbought levels. MACD has also recorded a bullish crossover, adding to the improved technical picture for potential upside.

Having broken $2000 only to pull back below the figure, traders will be eyeing a retest of former resistance located at $1985. If this reverts to support and holds, it may provide the impetus for fresh longs to move in targeting a potential move back towards record highs hit earlier this year. Stop loss orders below this level will provide protection against a more pronounced reversal.

On the topside, $2050 would be the initial target before a potential retest of the 2023 record high just above $2080 should the former give way.

gold oct 30

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold USD Bonds FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
Yesterday 08:50 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Tempting conditions for gold and by-product silver producers to lock in forward prices
Yesterday 06:14 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 rally ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite drop
Yesterday 04:07 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after last week's losses
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
GBP/USD, S&P 500, gold, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 01:51 AM
    Gold trading
    USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 29, 2023 10:46 PM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD in focus for AU CPI, gold holds support: Asian Open – 25/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 24, 2023 09:58 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, gold, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 23, 2023 01:26 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.