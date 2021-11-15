Why the bounce in the AUDUSD is viewed as a shorting opportunity

November 15, 2021 3:55 AM
2 views
Australian flag

A partial recovery commenced on Friday following the release of weaker than expected U.S. consumer sentiment data and signs that China is considering easing rules to allow distressed real estate developers to sell off assets to avoid default.

Helping the beleaguered “Aussie battler” edge higher, Chinese economic data released today showed that the Chinese economy has weather the regulatory and Evergrande debt storm better than expected.

Chinese steel production was weak after output controls and power shortages weighed on supply and demand. However, in October, industrial production rose 3.5% above economists’ expectations for a 3% gain, as did retail sales, which increased by 4.9%.

Limiting scope for extended AUDUSD gains, the release tomorrow of the RBA meeting minutes for the November Board meeting, and a speech by RBA Governor Lowe. Both are likely to be dovish and reiterate that interest rate hikes are unlikely to commence until 2024 or late 2023 at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the release of wages data (a crucial component of the RBA’s sustainable inflation jigsaw puzzle) is expected to show only a modest rise of 0.5% q/q due to lockdowns, taking the annual pace to 2.2%. Still well short of the 3-3.5% range targeted by the RBA.

The current bounce in the AUDUSD is viewed as a short-covering rally, and we favour using it to scale into shorts between .7380 and .7420.

If the short entry is achieved, the stop loss will be placed above the recent .7555 high, and the profit target is near .7100c, providing the trade idea with an attractive 2:1 risk-reward ratio.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 15th of November

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 15, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FX Monthly Trade Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FX Monthly Trade articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound
By:
Matt Simpson
May 8, 2023 03:34 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD outlook: Euro nears YTD high after US CPI and FOMC minutes
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 13, 2023 03:49 AM
      Research
      What to do when there is carnage on the currency floor?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 16, 2023 03:51 AM
        Apply now highlighted in newspaper
        The Aussie dollar gets stunned as unemployment hits an 8-month high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2023 02:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.