What’s in store for EUR/USD into yearend?

EUR/USD posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

December 22, 2021 4:32 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade.  EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year.  Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year?  These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty!  However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets.  If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade.  Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.

What is market liquidity?

EUR/USD has been moving in a downward sloping channel since reaching May 26th.  However, the pair posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of March 2020 to the high of January 2021, at 1.1292.  However, since bouncing back into the channel, EUR/USD has been moving sideways between 1.1222 and 1.1383.

20211222 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle.  This makes sense given the quiet nature of trading at this time of year.  However, if there is a burst of volatility higher or lower, below are some important levels to watch for price to pause or reverse:

Resistance

  • 1.1383/1.1395: This level horizontal resistance from the top of the triangle and the 50% retracement from the highs of November 9th to the lows of November 24th.
  • 1.1420: 50 Day Moving Average (see daily)
  • 1.1446: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe
  • *1.1490/1.1500:Strong long-term resistance and psychological round number resistance (See daily)

Support

  • 1.1182: November 24th lows
  • *1.1145: long-term horizontal support dating back to March 2020 (see daily)
  • *1.1020: long-term horizontal support dating back to May 2020 (see daily)
20211222 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

When trading at the end of year, best risk management practices should be to trade smaller size and have wider stops than at other times of the year.  Trading EUR/USD is no exception.  Watch for quiet price action with possible busts of volatility which could move the pair quickly to resistance or support!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR USD Volatility

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM
USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:39 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:34 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 3, 2024 08:00 PM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 2, 2024 07:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.