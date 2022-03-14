Weekly COT Report: Traders abandon the ruble, flock to gold and silver

Traders continued to pile into long bets on gold and silver last week, whilst offshore ruble speculators seemingly ran for cover.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 1:46 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
As of Tuesday 8th March 2022:
  • Net-long exposure to the US increased for the first time in 8-weeks, but by a mere +$0.2 billion according to data from IMM
  • Net-short exposure to the US 10-year treasury note rose to its highest level since the pandemic
  • Yet traders increased net-long exposure to emerging FX against the dollar for a sixth straight week
  • Traders were their least bearish on JPY futures in 10-weeks
  • Traders remained net-long the ruble, but a clear trend of the past two weeks is both gross longs and shorts being culled as traders reduced exposure to the currency
  • GBP and JPY futures saw the largest weekly repositioning, with
  • Large speculators were their most bullish on gold in 13-months
  • Net-long exposure of large speculators on silver and platinum futures hit an 11-month high
  • Traders were net-long palladium futures for a second consecutive week
20220314cotFOREXci Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

Ruble futures:

20220314cotRUBci

Two key features stand out on this chart; the ruble has been in freefall and large speculators (on the CME exchange) are reducing exposure to it. The currency fell nearly 40% two weeks ago as hard-hitting sanctions on key Russians and the central bank were announced. Since then, we have seen a significant reduction of gross longs and shorts. And who can blame them with a domestic stock market that remains closed and capital controls in place. It may not be an ideal market to trade for many at the moment, but it does at least highlight the sentiment towards Russian markets. And that is to steer clear of them.

US 10-year treasury note futures:

20220314cotUS10Yci

Bond prices move inversely to yields, which means that weaker bond prices send yields move higher. It’s therefore interesting to note large speculators were their most bearish on the 10-year bond since February 2020, just as the pandemic swept its way across the West. And that could effectively be taken as a bet on higher yields, as the trend lower in bond prices is showing no signs of an immediate trough.

Gold futures:

20220314cotGOLDci

Large speculators increased their net-long exposure to gold futures to their most bullish level since January 2021. Open interest has also confirmed the rally on gold, as volumes have risen to levels not seen since March 2020. Furthermore, traders added 10.4k long contracts last week to take its 5-week total of 88.6k long contracts added, whilst shorts have been trimmed by -6.3k contracts. However, managed funds actually trimmed net-long exposure by -5.6k contracts to suggest some were not ‘buying into’ its potential to break to a new record high, even though it stopped just $5 from it last week. Still, net-long exposure of this sub-set of traders remain near their most bullish level since the pandemic, so many appear to be holding on for a new record high.

Silver futures:

20220314cotSILVERci

The pattern on silver futures is very similar to that seen on gold. Traders love it. Large speculators are their most bullish since the pandemic, although unlike gold, managed funds also increased their net-long exposure to silver last week. The price reversals seen on copper, palladium and platinum – seemingly related to the sharp rise in nickel prices and closure of LME trading, is not apparent on gold or silver. And they appear to remain the go-to-bet around geopolitical tensions right now.

20220314cotCOMMODci

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.