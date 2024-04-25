﻿

DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza

DAX drops to test key technical support area as Wall Street is spooked by latest inflation data, further raising doubts over Fed's ability to cut rates. Earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet to come after the bell.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:00 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • DAX analysis: German index drops to test key technical support area
  • Wall Street spooked by inflation data, further raising doubts over rate cuts
  • Earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet to come after the bell

 

At the time of writing, the major indices were near their session lows, trying to rebound from key technical levels ahead of major tech earnings. European markets were trading mixed earlier with the FTSE holding near a record high, as shares in Anglo American surged on a buyout offer from BHP and as the market cheered earnings from Barclays and Unilever. However, the more tech-heavy German DAX slumped along with the US markets after the core PCE deflator rose 3.7% at an annualised rate in Q1, which was stronger than expected. Traders fear that this is the latest inflation data arguing against early rate cuts. As a result, we saw bond yields surge higher and even gold fell back momentarily. But after the big rally we saw earlier this week, the dips could be bought in the stock markets as today’s data releases do not change anything materially. The focus will also remain on earnings with more tech giants due to post their results after the close. Bearish traders may therefore choose to stand out of the way, which could alleviate pressure on the markets.

Before discussing why the markets dropped, let’s have a look at the DAX chart which was testing a pivotal zone at the time of writing…

 

DAX analysis: German index tests key technical support area

 

DAX analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Following its big rally earlier this week, driven in part by SAP’s earnings results, the DAX broke above its bearish trend line that had kept the index under pressure since hitting a record high earlier this month. But on Friday we saw the index surge higher from its earlier lows to form a nice hammer candle. That was followed by further technical buying at the start of this week, before the ongoing macro concerns caused the markets to drop again.

 

The DAX was now testing the backside of that broken bearish trend line and key former short-term resistance around the 17770-17850 area. The head of Friday’s hammer candle is within this range, where we have seen lots of price action in the last couple of weeks. This is now going to be the most important short-term support range to watch.

 

Following the powerful recovery earlier this week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the DAX stage a bounce from here. Whether or not that potential bounce then manifests into a full-on rally remains to be seen and will depend to some degree on the upcoming earnings results from Microsoft and Alphabet tonight, which could shape sentiment towards the tech sector.

 

Short-term resistance is now seen around 17970, marking the low from Wednesday’s bearish candle. A potential move above that area could pave the way for another run at last week’s high of 18195 and potentially higher.

 

However, if the abovementioned support area between 17770 to 17850 gives way on a closing basis, then watch out below.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

DAX analysis: EU stocks decline further after Wall Street spooked by inflation data

 

The GDP deflator could spook the Fed and prevent it from cutting rates this year, is what caused the earlier selling on Wall Street, and to a lesser degree in Europe.

Shares on Wall Street were shaken by data that revealed precisely the news stock traders were hoping to avoid. There was a marked deceleration in growth at the world’s largest economy, while simultaneously more evidence of sticky inflation emerged from the GDP deflator. The latest economic data has compounded fears of stagflation and has intensified uncertainty regarding the trajectory of Fed’s monetary policy. Consequently, traders pushed back their rate cut expectations further out, and now see the first cut near the end of the month. This caused Treasury’s to extend their falls, sending yields higher with the two-year yields now above 5%.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 Germany 40 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Today 03:09 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Today 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Today 11:14 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:28 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
Yesterday 03:30 PM
US Core PCE Preview: USD/JPY Flirts with 155 Ahead of Key US Inflation Report
Yesterday 03:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:15 AM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 17, 2024 07:55 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 17, 2024 04:47 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.