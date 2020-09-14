﻿

USDJPY remains bearish

Dollar index remains under pressure: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2020 4:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.   

On Tuesday, Empire Manufacturing for September is expected to rise to 7.0 on month, from 3.7 in August. Finally, Industrial Production for August is expected to increase 1.0% on month, compared to +3.0% in July. 

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has reported July industrial production at +4.1% (vs +4.2% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and USD. 

Looking at active pairs, the USD/JPY dropped over 46 pips in Monday's trading. From a technical perspective, the pair remains in a bearish trend channel capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue) and a declining trend line. As long as price action remains below 107.15 resistance we anticipate choppy price action with a bearish bias down towards August lows near 104.20.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The USD index also remains capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the index remains in a downtrend. We may see a continuation lower to test 91.75 support as long as 93.99 is not broken to the upside.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex JPY USD

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Today 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:42 AM
      inflation_03
      EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:28 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 01:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.