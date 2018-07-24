USDJPY hit by dollar weakness and BoJ speculation

After Monday’s rebound, the dollar was coming under pressure again at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2018 10:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After Monday’s rebound, the dollar was coming under pressure again at the time of writing on Tuesday morning. As we reported yesterday, the Federal Reserve’s likely two further rate hikes in 2018 are well documented and probably priced in. With President Donald Trump also criticising the Fed’s interest rate rises last week, yield-seeking investors are probably looking at other countries’ currencies where the central bank is turning or about to turn hawkish – such as the Canadian dollar, the euro and possibly even the pound. Even the likes of lower-yielding currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc are finding support as the dollar comes under profit-taking pressure. The same is true for gold and silver.

Meanwhile the Japanese yen strengthened at the end of last week and in early parts of this as the nation’s 10-year bond yields rose noticeably to levels last seen in early February. As part of its QQE, the Bank of Japan conducts unlimited buying of bonds to keep the 10-year JGB yields below a certain level. However, the BOJ is apparently having second thoughts about that strategy. According to some reports, the BOJ has held preliminary discussions on making changes to interest rate targets and stock buying techniques as it tries to make its stimulus programme more sustainable. This has led to speculation that the BoJ’s moves would mark the start of the end of the era for extraordinary loose monetary policy. If these reports were to be confirmed then the yen could strengthen a lot further and weigh on the USD/JPY.

For now though the USD/JPY is clinging onto an important bullish trend line after the rally came to an abrupt halt around the 113 handle last week. While a couple of important support levels such as 112.05 and 111.35 have broken down, the USD/JPY is yet to break its market structure of higher highs and higher lows. But if the most recent low at 110.80 breaks, then this would be a bearish development in the short-term outlook.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.