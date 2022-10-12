USD/JPY breaks above 146 as traders goad the BOJ and MOF

Another day, another handle higher for USD/JPY has traders continue to defy threats of intervention of the yen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 2:03 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The breakout on USD/JPY occurred at the Hong Kong open which took USD/JPY to its highest level since September 1998. It’s a breakout the MOF (Ministry of Finance) did not want to see, as the pair now trades above the 145.9 level which prompted the MOF to intervene on September the 22nd. On that day USD/JPY fell as much as -3.8% during its most volatile day since March 2020. But after the reality sank in that no trend change has occurred on the yen without a ‘team effort’ of interventions, USD/JPY drifted higher and eventually broke above the September high.

 

20221011Vols

 

Yen futures saw a large volume spike during the breakout of over +4 standard deviations. This shows traders are confident that the yen will weaken, despite comments from government officials that they are watching FX markets very closely. But the real is that the BOJ want a weaker currency, and are happy to let is slide so long as its demise is not too volatile. As of yet we’re yet to hear any comments from BOJ or MOF officials, but we suspect comments will be very likely not traders have clearly ignored all prior messages.

 

20221012usdjpyCI

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is holding above 106 and its bullish trend remains intact. The trend remains bullish above 145.40, and perhaps it can extend a move to 146.50 as futures volumes currently favour further yen weakness (assuming no verbal or physical intervention form the powers that be). But we’re also on guard for the potential for bearish volatility to take hold, should central authorities hit the wires over the coming hours.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas USD/JPY Yen

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.