USDCLP Approaching Highs after Protests

This move is really part of a longer-term structural issue for Emerging Markets in general

October 21, 2019 5:21 PM

USD/CLP Approaching Highs after Protests

The Chilean Peso took a hit today after a violent weekend of protests, in which 11 people died according to the Karla Rubilar, the mayor of Santiago.  Cost and living and inequality sent people to the streets last week after the government said they were going to increase the price of public transportation.  The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, declared a State of Emergency and noted that the price increase was due to currency exchange fluctuations.

USD/CLP gapped higher today to 720.63 after closing Friday at 710.19.  The pair is up 2.2% today, closing near 725.73 The Emerging Market pair has been trading in a sideways trading range since August, however the pair appears likely to test the highs at 731.24 from not only October 1st, 2019, but also December 2015.   Resistance above that isn’t until 761.00, the all-time highs from 2002.  First support is at the broken trendline near 717.75, and then the gap fill at 710.29.  A rising trendline comes in below that on the weekly timeframe near 700 (see weekly chart below).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, this move is really part of a longer-term structural issue for Emerging Markets (EMs) in general, rather than just the violence over the last week.  As the Fed began its tightening policy in 2012, the USD has been strengthening and EMs are the ones who have taken the brunt of it.  On the weekly chart,  USD/CLP  was at 455.25 in July 2011 and rose to a high 731.74 in January 2016.  After retracing 50% of that move, price is testing the 2016 highs and threaten to break out.  Bulls may want to consider waiting for a break above 731.74, and buying a retest of that level, as price is currently in an ascending wedge and is diverging with RSI, an indication price may pull back in the short-term. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The Brazilian Real is another currency that has been hit by the strengthening US Dollar since 2012.  USD/BRL was at 1.5322 in August 2011 when the pair began its ascent to 4.2589 in September 2015.  The pair pulled back, just as USD/CLP had, however not as deep, and formed a rounding bottom formation.  After testing the highs in mid-2018, USD/BRL pulled back slightly and now appears ready to break out above 4.2589, as it is testing that level for the third time.  The price action appears to be  putting in a long-term cup and handle formation.  However, as with USD/CLP, bulls may want to wait for a break above 4.25 and a retest to enter the market, as the RSI is diverging with price as well.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Patience is key for those who wish to get involved with these EM pairs, as market participants may wait to see how the shorter-term patterns play out if the pairs do not immediately break higher.  Its usually not a good thing when everyone jumps in the pool all at once!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Central Bank Fed

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.