USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level

USD/JPY may squeeze higher in the near-term, attracting bids below the 50-day moving average after yet another lurch lower on Tuesday.

Today 1:15 AM
  • USD/JPY buyers emerged below the 50-day moving average on Tuesday
  • Near-term directional risks for US short-end rates and USD/JPY look far more balanced than a week ago
  • US ISM services PMI is the key event risk for traders to navigate on Wednesday

USD/JPY may squeeze higher in the near-term ahead of the key US ISM services PMI, attracting bids below the 50-day moving average after yet another lurch lower on Tuesday. 

USD/JPY rout stalls at 50DMA

The daily chart tells the story, showing the modest bounce in USD/JPY after it traded through the level. While momentum remains to the downside, it’s difficult to ignore the price action at 50DMA given how respected it's been in the past. Rarely does it give way without USD/JPY spending a considerable amount of time on the side it crossed over to. So the fact it held on this occasion is noteworthy, at least in the near-term.

jpy 4h june 5

Zooming in to the 4H timeframe, there were two dips below 154.65 on Tuesday that were bought, with the second delivering a hammer signalling a potential near-term bottom. With the downtrend in RSI threatening to break and with markets adding more 11 basis points worth of rate cuts to the Fed funds rate profile for 2024 since the start of June, near-term directional risks for US short-end rates and USD/JPY look far more evenly balanced than just a week ago.

jpy june 5

For those considering taking on the long trade, you could look to enter below 155 with a stop below 154.55 for protection. While resistance may be encountered around 155.25, to make the trade work from a risk-reward perspective, you’d really need to target 155.95 or 156.55. Given overhead resistance is nearby, if the price moves in your favour, consider raising your stop to entry level to provide a free hit on upside.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q2 2024

ISM services key event risk on Wednesday 

While there is Japanese wages data released on Wednesday, the main event on the calendar is the US ISM services PMI released just after the start of trade on Wall Street. For USD/JPY traders, this report has taken on added significance given renewed concerns over the US growth trajectory.

Should it confirm the dire signals in recent soft survey data, it will likely see front-end Treasury yields decline sharply as Fed rate cut bets are added, a scenario that points to amplified downside risk for USD/JPY. But if the data conflicts with the prevailing narrative, it could spark decent upside in USD/JPY as rate cut bets are curtailed.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.