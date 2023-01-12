US open: Stocks rise cautiously ahead of inflation report

US stocks push higher in cautious trade ahead of the US CPI report which is expected to show inflation cooled further.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 12, 2023 1:12 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.26% at 34050

S&P futures +0.28% at 3980

Nasdaq futures +0.2% at 11420

In Europe

FTSE +0.74% at 7782

Dax +0.8% at 15064

Learn more about trading indices

CPI & jobless claims

US stocks are set to open modestly high in cautious trade ahead of the US inflation report, which will provide further clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will be able to slow the pace of rate hikes.

US CPI is released at 08:30 ET and is expected to cool further in December to 6.5% YoY, down from 7.1%. Core inflation is also expected to cool to 5.7%, down from 6.0% a month earlier.

The market has been focused on this data release all week, as it has the potential to set the market mood for the coming weeks until the FOMC meeting at the end of the month.

Expectations are for inflation to continue trending lower, which would fuel bets of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

US indices have rallied across the start of the year on hopes of a more restrained US central bank, so cooling inflation to a degree has been priced in. Even so, the data confirming those expectations is still likely to boost stocks further and pull the USD lower.

In addition to inflation US, jobless claims will also be released and are expected to increase mildly to 215k, up from 205k as the US labour market continues to show resilience in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Corporate news

Disney is set to rise on news that activist investor Nelson Peltz is pushing for a board seat, setting up confrontation with CEO Bob Iger after he returned as CEO

Apple is set to rise to a three-week high on the open, boosted by reports that the tech giant is considering introducing a touch screen to Mac computers. Barclays cut its price target on Apple yesterday to $133 down from $144.

Tesla remains under the spotlight and is set to fall on the open on reports that it has delayed its plan to expand its gigafactory in Shanghai aimed to double its output capacity.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has picked up from 2023 low of 10676 and is attempting to grind higher. The price has been bouncing along this lower since October. The bullish crossover on the MACD is keeping buyers hopeful of further upside. Buyers will look to rise above the 50 sma at 11395 before bringing 12200 into focus the December high. A rise above here creates a higher high. On the downside, sellers could look to break below 10676 to open the door to 10430, the 2022 low.

nasdaq1201ci

FX markets – USD falls, JPY rises

The USD edging lower ahead of the CPI report and trades around 7-months low as investors pricing expectations of a less aggressive pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. While recent Fed officials have sounded slightly hawkish, investors are betting that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes in February to 25 basis points.

EUR/USD is holding onto recent gains in quiet trade. Comments from Finish Central Bank President Olli Rehn, who said that substantially more rate hikes are needed, boosted the euro yesterday and come after ECB’s Christine Lagarde warned that more 50 basis point rate hikes were coming.

USD/JPY is trading at a weekly low on reports that the BoJ will review the side effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy at next week’s meeting. Policymakers could correct distortions in the yield curve. This comes following a surprise tweak from the BoJ in the December meeting.

USD/JPY -1.4% at 130.55

EUR/USD +0.05% at 1.0760

Oil rises on continued China reopening optimism

Oil prices are rising, building on gains from the previous session amid optimism surrounding the reopening of the Chinese economy and ahead of the US inflation data later today.

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, ending its zero-COVID measures has boosted the demand outlook for oil significantly, helping black stuff rally over 6.5% so far this week.

The next catalyst for oil is US inflation data which is due out shortly and could point to a less aggressive Federal Reserve. A slower pace to rate hikes could mean that a soft landing in the US is still a realistic possibility which, combined with the economic rebound in China, would improve the demand outlook for oil.

EIA crude oil stockpiles are due later today.

WTI crude trades +1.25% at $78.83

Brent trades at +1.25% at $83.80

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

13:30 US CPI

13:30 Initial jobless claims

 

Related tags: USD Oil Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:38 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 24, 2025 01:30 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 21, 2025 04:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.