US FX Handover Dollar Shrugs Off Weak CPI as Oil Continues to Dump

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 12, 2019 4:38 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US FX Handover: Dollar Shrugs Off Weak CPI as Oil Continues to Dump



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 10:55 AM
      GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 04:03 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 10:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.