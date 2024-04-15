﻿

US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024

Net-short exposure to yen futures rose to a 16-year high last week, and now within reach of its record. Asset managers appear to be on the right side of the US dollar trade, with large speculators remaining net-short despite the dollar's rally. Net-long exposure for oil and gold futures continued to trend higher, but neither are at levels which screams sentiment extreme. And asset managers are on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure to the VIX.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:48 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday March 19, 2024:

  • Net-short exposure to yen futures rose to a 16-year high among large speculators
  • Shorting the Swiss franc remained in favour, with large speculators increasing short exposure by +11% (+4.8k contracts) and reducing longs by -21.6% (-4.6k contracts)
  • Large speculators were net-short for a fourth week and by their most bearish amount in 18 weeks
  • Whilst net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures fell for a third week by last Tuesday, I suspect many have returned since the latest batch of Middle East headlines
  • Large speculators increased long gold exposure by 15.7% (+10.1k contracts) and reduced shorts by -7.1% (-8.4k contracts), whereas asset managers are on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure for the first time in nearly five months
  • Asset managers increased long exposure to VIX futures by 14.7% (+2.2k contracts)
  • Net-long exposure to Dow Jones futures fell to a YTD low among asset managers

 

20240415cotnetCI 20240415cotrankCI

 

 

US dollar index positioning – COT report:

I noted the divergence between asset managers and large speculators regarding net exposure, and with the US dollar rising it seems that asset managers were on the right side of the move. The US dollar benefitted from hot CPI, Fed members pushing back on rate cuts and safe-haven flows from Middle East tensions.

Going forward, I now suspect large speculators will begin trimming shorts and adding to longs and flip to net-long exposure by the next COT report (assuming they haven’t already). My 106 target is now within easy reach, and a move to 108 seems feasible.

20240415cotusd

 

  

VIX futures positioning – COT report:

Middle East tensions weighed on Wall Street indices on Friday and sent the VIX briefly above 19 for the first day this year. The +2.3 point rise was its most bullish day since October, so it is interesting to note that asset managers and large speculators were trimming short exposure and adding to longs ahead of Friday’s move.

In fact, asset managers are on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure to VIX futures for the first time since mid January. Yet just fur weeks ago, their net-short exposure was at the most bearish level since January 2020, just weeks ahead of the February 202 high all thanks to the pandemic.

I have conflicting thoughts over how to interpret this. Perhaps asset managers flipping to net-long exposure could indeed nail a market top and we finally see Wall Street indices correct by more than a few percent. Yet looking back through history, there have been many false signals when managers flip to net-long exposure, so perhaps we should wait for large speculators to also flip to net-long exposure before getting too excited over a larger drop for US indices.

20240415cotvix

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

In July 2007 yen futures reached a record level of net-short exposure. And the recent break of key support which sent USD/JPY above 152 has seen net-short exposure break above the 2013 and 2017 cycle highs, and now within striking distance of the record high ~188 net short exposure. The break above 152 was significant, and there were even some clues from an MOF official that the need to intervene was not a strong as originally though. The next obvious level for traders to keep an eye on is 155 on spot USD/JPY prices, or 0.00646 on yen futures. Yes, yen futures could be at a sentiment extreme, but if there is no threat of intervention and US data continues to justify a stronger US dollar, then the path of least resistance for USD?JPY appears to be higher.

20240415cotJPY

 

Gold futures (GC) positioning – COT report:

Gold futures rose for a fourth consecutive week and briefly traded above $2400 and formed a fresh record high. A bearish pinbar formed on the weekly chart to suggest bullish momentum is waning. But it is difficult to construct a particularly bearish case from this one candlestick alone. Large speculators and managed funds remain net long, but not by an extreme amount.

Asset managers decreased short exposure to gold by -9.4% (-7k contracts) and increased longs by 1.1% (+703 contracts), whereas large speculators increased long gold exposure by 15.7% (+10.1k contracts) and reduced shorts by -7.1% (-8.4k contracts).

And that means gold remains on the ‘buy the dip’ watchlist, even if dips may be shallow.

20240415cotGold

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

If you consider the headlines that were released from Friday and over the weekend regarding a potential Middle East conflict, crude oil’s reaction has been relatively subdued. IN fact, all of the action seemed to be on any market except crude oil, which sent US indices and commodity FX lower, gold and the VIX higher. It could be argued much of this has been priced in, given crude oil has risen ~30% since the December low.

Market positioning shows that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure for a second consecutive week. And like gold, exposure does not appear to be at a sentiment extreme. There was a slight increase of short bets among large speculators, but they may have since been removed given the headlines that were to follow after the COT data was compiled on Tuesday. And also like gold, WTI remains on the ‘buy the dip’ watchlist, as it is difficult to construct a convincing bearish case. Yet if oil is not rallying hard on Middle East headlines, it begs the question as to whether traders would be wise to indicate longs at these levels without waiting for a pullback first (unless tensions really do escalate).

20240415cotwti

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold Oil Vix

Latest market news

View more
Gold price reversal resembles blow-off top into escalating geopolitical tensions
Yesterday 11:37 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Netflix, Bank of America, Procter & Gamble
Yesterday 08:20 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie bears return from the sideline
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Falter on War Fears
Yesterday 04:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
April 13, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
April 8, 2024 03:35 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 25, 2024 01:30 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 17, 2024 11:57 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold analysis: COT report – March 11, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 11, 2024 02:04 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.