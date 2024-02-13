US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI

Attention shifts the today’s US CPI report, which is arguably the biggest event of the week. So we crunch some numbers on the US dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq and gold to see how they have performed around it.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:39 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bureau of Labor Statistics release their monthly inflation report in a few hours. Using data since 2007, I have used the actual release dates of the report to generate average and median returns for the US dollar index, gold, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Average and median returns have been generated on a per-day basis.

 

T-3 = Three days prior to the CPI report

T-2 = two days prior

T-1 = one day prior

T-0 = CPI day

T+1 = the day after CPI day

T+2 – the second day  after CPI

T+3 = the third day after CPI

 

20240213uscpiforwardreturns

 

Observations on performance around US CPI

  • The US dollar index: It tends to fall in the three days leading up to and on the day of the CPI announcement (based on average and median returns). Interestingly, it usually rises on the two days after (T+1 and T+2).
  • Gold: This precious metal typically sees its strongest gains on CPI day itself, with positive average and median returns. It also tends to rise in the two days before the announcement.
  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq: These stock indexes show a mixed picture. On average, they experience positive returns on CPI day, but then dip slightly on the following day (T+1) before recovering on T+2. Importantly, both indexes tend to have positive returns overall in the T-3 to T+3 period, suggesting a generally positive response to CPI news.

 

20240213uscpiday

 

I then looked at individual returns for CPI day over the past three years to see if any trends are present.

  • The performance of US indices has actually improved on CPI day over the past 18 months
  • The prior 18 months were littered with negative returns on CPI day
  • US dollar index losses have intensified on CPI day over the past three years
  • Gold’s gains of CPI have diminished over the past three years

 

 

US dollar index technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily chart shows the US dollar index remains in a steady uptrend, and it is holding in a tight consolidation pattern ahead of today’s key inflation report. Given the potential for volatility and ‘false’ moves ahead of the release, I’m hoping for a spike or two lower before the trend resumes.

 

The 10-day EMA is providing support, and even if we get a sudden selloff then the 200-day EMA sit just above 103.50, and that may not be so easy to crack. But with the US dollar’s pattern of rising at T+1 (Wednesday) and T+2) after the US CPI release combined with a bullish trend structure, I see its potential to head for the 104.75 – 105 area. Bulls may want to keep in mind that trend resistance resides in that area.

20240213dxy

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq SPX 500 Indices Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
Yesterday 03:26 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:08 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:30 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 11, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.