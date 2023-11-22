US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open

We watched with bated breath to see if USD/CNH would break its 200-day average on Tuesday and pave the way for the next bout of US dollar weakness. Yet with that key level holding as support, it leaves room for some US dollar strength, a higher USD/JPY and weaker AUD/USD.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:26 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Market Summary:

The release of the FOMC November minute did little to sway the opinion that the Fed have reached their terminal rate. Although expectations of a surprise were low given CPI and PPI data has softened since their last meeting and job claims had risen to a 2-year low, which overshadowed any hawkish message from the Fed.

 

Whilst participants noted that inflation remained unacceptably high above 2% with “limited progress” in bringing down core services excluding housing CPI, “all members” agreed interest rate decision would be made on a per-meeting basis – and data so far points towards no further hikes and a sooner cut. Fed fund futures currently imply the odds of a 25bp cut in May 2024 at 46.3%.

 

20231122movers

 

  • I suspect the RBA are sat on another hike looking at the latest RBA minutes, although as before they’d prefer not to hike if they can get away with it. The tone of the minutes has shifted to the hawkish side with Bullock at the helm, and the RBA seem concerned that demand continues to support higher prices and that rising house prices indicates that “policy was not especially restrictive”
  • AUD/USD came close to reaching my 66c target before pulling back from that key level like clockwork, as USD/CNH failed to break its 200-day average.
  • Perhaps the RBA should take note that Canada’s inflation levels are coming in below target, which keeps the BOC in pause mode and raises hopes that AU inflation could follow suit to remove the RBA’s hawkish bias.
  • We’re seeing signs that the dollar bearish move is running out of steam and could potentially be due a bounce. EUR/USD formed a 2-bar bearish reversal around the August 30 high, USD/JPY bounced from key support at 147.33 and USD/CNH is holding above its 200-day MA.
  • The seasonal tendency for the US dollar index is for it to soften ahead of Thanksgiving and strengthen thereafter, although given the selloff already seen and the fact key levels suggests the dollar strength may arrive a little early
  • Gold traded briefly above $2000 before closing just beneath it, which keeps that key level in focus for traders over the near-term
  • Crude oil rose for a third day but already the rebound is losing steam ahead of Next week’s OPEC meeting. Markets have responded to chatter of oil production cuts, but could this be a classic buy the rumour, sell the fact setup? I suspect OPEC will have to come out swinging to send oil prices materially above $80, until then it may make a decent level to fade into.

 

20231122usdseasonality

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • No major economic data is scheduled today’s Asia session
  • 19:35 – Speech by Michele Bullock, RBA Governor – A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future – at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney. The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.
  • 20:00 – BOE and ECB financial stability reports
  • 00:00 – US jobless claims data

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a second small bullish day, although its lack of bullish volatility makes it less convincing we’re heading towards a strong bullish move
  • A weak lead from Wall Street and flat SPI 200 futures makes for an uneventful open today for the cash market
  • Bias is currently and today’s range is likely to be low due to the Thanksgiving holiday (unless a new catalyst arrives)

20231122asxglance

 

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH technical analysis (daily chart):

We were keeping a close eye on how USD/CNH behaved around its 200-day average on Tuesday, as it appeared to be a make-or-break moment for the US dollar and sentiment across Asian FX. Yet with USD/CNH failing to break beneath its 200-day MA, USD/JPY was allowed to recoup its earlier losses and close the day flat with a long bullish pinbar candle. Meanwhile, AUD/USD formed a bearish pinbar just beneath 66c (in line with yesterday’s bias) and closed beneath its 200-day EMA. Oevrall, I see the potential for the US dollar retrace higher to help support USD/CNH, USD?JPY and weigh on AUD/USD over the near-term. And if the US dollar seasonality plays out after Thanksgiving, the dollar could continue to strengthen into next week before reversing. At which point I’ll be seeking bullish setups on AUD/USD around support levels and seeking to fade into USD/JPY for its next leg lower.

 

20231122audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.